The United States may excel at many things: robotics, blockbuster films, billionaires going to space, and Olympic gold medals, to name a few. When it comes to paid family and sick leave, however, we are achingly behind the mark. The U.S. stands alone as a country that, unlike dozens of other countries, does not mandate any paid leave for new parents. We were also one of just 11 countries to boast no paid sick leave policy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is despite the sobering fact that the League of Nations declared 12 weeks maternity leave a global right...in 1919.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO