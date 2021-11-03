UN envoy Carney says ‘money is here’ for net zero aligned projects

GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Carney is having a deserved moment in the sun. Against many odds, the former Bank of England governor has managed to sign up all major western banks to his Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, enabling him on Wednesday to announce $130 trillion here of private capital directed to meaningful decarbonisation at COP26. The fear of the more progressive members of his new club is what happens should he head off to other things, like running for Canada’s premiership.
