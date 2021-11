Back in the late '90s, when internet data was trickling into your system at around 56 Kbps, it was relatively easy for the computer to process the network packets it was receiving. But like football oversized shoulder pads, new episodes of Friends and, unfortunately, Stargate SG1, the days of 56 Kbps internet speeds are long gone. Most of the world enjoys internet connection speeds of a few hundred Mbps to a Gbps, if not more. In fact, 10 Gbps connections are becoming more prevalent and affordable by the day.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO