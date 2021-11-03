CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy Avis stock (CAR): it has more than doubled after strong earnings following a rental car boom

invezz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvis stock is up +185.71 (108.31%) today. It is currently trading at $357.17. Here is a brief guide on where you can buy Avis stock. Avis Stock (NASDAQ: CAR) shot up after the company reported strong earnings that topped Wall Street’s predictions. The company’s revenue has been rising steadily following a...

invezz.com

invezz.com

Where to buy Contextlogic (WISH) stock as investors expect it to explode following a series of higher lows

Contextlogic (WISH) stock is currently trading at $5.10. The stock has dipped −0.39 (7.10%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy WISH stock. ContextLogic (WISH) stock has dropped after the release of the much-anticipated earnings report. The stock had surged up 5% on Wednesday to $5.37 as investors waited for the earnings report.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy Roblox stock as shares spike 33% after its Q3 beat?

Roblox shares on Tuesday spiked more than 33% after reporting its FQ3 results. It announced its most recent quarterly results Monday after markets closed, topping bookings estimates. Although revenue more than doubled Y/Y, it still came short of Street forecasts. On Tuesday, Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares surged more than 33%...
STOCKS
invezz.com

What’s a better buy? Tesla stock or Bitcoin

Tesla shares on Monday edged lower 2.75% Musk hinted he could sell 10% of his TSLA stock. Elon Musk asked his followers on Twitter if it would be better to use the proceeds to buy bitcoin. The bitcoin price spiked to trade above $66,000 as crypto investors reacted to the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Great Car-Related Stock in a Booming Sector

The chip shortage is limiting new car sales, while demand for vehicles is strong and rising. Used car demand is surging, and parts are needed to keep these vehicles on the road. Genuine Parts Company has a global sourcing and acquisition strategy that appears to be cashing in on the...
ECONOMY
Post-Bulletin

Avis doubles in meme moment on plans to add more electric cars

“You’ll see us going forward be much more active in electric scenarios as the situation develops,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Ferraro told analysts on a conference call Tuesday. The stock more than doubled to $357.17, after more than tripling at one point in New York, bringing total gains for the...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Price and Forecast: CAR crash coming

Avis Budget Group soars over 100% on Tuesday. Avis Budget, symbol CAR, sees massive social media chatter. CAR results are the catalyst and a short squeeze. Another day, another short squeeze in what seems like the endless gamification of Wall Street. Las Vegas casinos must be looking on enviously, and surely soon many will replace the one-armed bandits in the gambling halls with trading screens and open outcry pits. Now that would be interesting.
STOCKS
TheDailyBeast

Avis Gets the Meme-Stock Treatment After Electric Car News

Following in the footsteps of GameStop and AMC, rental car company Avis’ share price skyrocketed by 218 percent Tuesday—it’s highest ever—in yet another retail-fueled trade. The surge came after the company announced plan to purchase electric vehicles, and came shortly after Hertz’s shares skyrocketed on the news they would buy 100,000 Tesla electric cars. “You’ll see us going forward be much more active in electric scenarios as the situation develops,” Avis CEO Joe Ferraro said.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Avis Stock Pulls Back After Gaining 200% On Earnings Short Squeeze

A blowout earnings report and a potential short squeeze has shares of rental car company Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) skyrocketing in an extremely volatile session on Tuesday. What Happened? Avis reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $10.74, beating consensus analyst estimates by more than $4 per share. Revenue also exceeded...
AVIS, PA
investing.com

Avis Stock Surges After Strong Earnings Make It the New Meme

Investing.com — Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) shares have rocketed Tuesday morning following a strong third-quarter earnings report, which saw its sales nearly double from a year ago as demand for car rentals comes back. Avis shares shot up to a high of $545.11 and are currently sitting around the...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Avis Stock Surges After Blockbuster Earnings, Triggering Apparent Short Squeeze

Car rental giant Avis Budget Group's (CAR) stock skyrocketed more than 300%, after the company posted blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, before paring back some of those gains. Short sellers covering their positions appear to be pumping up the stock as chatter about Avis spiked on stock-trading Reddit groups. Avis...
MARKETS
CNN

Avis Budget stock is soaring thanks to the rental car boom

New York (CNN Business) — Hertz has made a lot of headlines lately thanks to its deals with Tesla and Uber. Wall Street has noticed, too. But rival rental car company Avis Budget is doing even better. Hertz stock, which currently is listed on Nasdaq's bulletin board and hopes to...
ECONOMY

