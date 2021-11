There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games. One is Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen’s classlessness and defiance of custom in the closing moments of the game. With a two-score lead over their AFC East rival with just over a minute left, and Miami with no timeouts, the home team should have taken a knee. Instead Allen scored on a last-minute run — and then went for two.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO