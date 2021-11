Thank goodness our school committee members and superintendent are all OK. Maybe, just maybe, it’s a miracle. The fact that they are all still safe after attending a huge superspreader event is almost unbelievable. No one was more shocked than me when I saw all those photos from the school committee and superintendent conference in Hyannis (#mascmass21) and I didn’t see anyone following mask guidelines.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO