What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than being immersed in a wonderland filled with holiday cheer — that wonderland being Disney Springs, of course! Today is the official kick-off to celebrating the holidays and there’s nothing quite like shopping and dining with friends and family when you’re surrounded by sparkling décor. This year feels a little extra special to me as we celebrate The World’s Most Magical Celebration with a touch of EARidescent magic everywhere you go (have you seen the amazing line-up of celebratory sweets?!) and the 50thAnniversary Merchandise Collections that are sure to be someone’s ultimate gift. No matter what you’re looking for, we invite you to be merry, indulge, and find ‘happily whatever you’re after’ this holiday season. Ready to plan your visit? I’ve got all the details for your ultimate Disney Springs day:

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO