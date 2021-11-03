CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draw your own chart: test your climate change knowledge

By Alan Smith
Financial Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the scale of climate change involves looking at data — from measuring the planet’s vital signs to monitoring changes in human activity. For all the data we now see reported routinely, how much knowledge have you retained? The charts below are incomplete — see how accurately you can fill in...

www.ft.com

Related
The Independent

Climate InFact: Can climate change affect your health?

One of the lesser-known consequences of the climate crisis is the impact that rising temperatures will have on our health.Just weeks before the Cop26 climate conference started scientists and medical professionals warned that unless urgent action is taken to prevent climate change it could have wide-ranging consequences for health outcomes.The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a report arguing that the burning of fossil fuels “is killing us” and that climate change “is the biggest single threat to humanity”.The report added that climate change is leading to death and illness from increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves and floods, disruptions to...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Climate policy creates winners and losers, and governments need to choose the best models to weigh the outcomes

As the global climate discussion builds strength at COP26, governments at all levels need to understand how climate and energy policies will impact their greenhouse gas emissions and economies. To do this, they rely on “energy-economy models,” computer simulations that analysts use to assess how energy is produced and used within the economy. But not all of these models are the same. One model can produce very different results from another. Or similar results can be interpreted in different ways. This can make decision-making on climate policy challenging. So how can governments match their climate policy questions to an appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Climate change the focus as G20 summit draws to a close

The Prime Minister has urged world leaders to ‘seize the moment’. Boris Johnson is to make a final push to urge the leading economies to do more to cut emissions ahead of crunch climate change talks starting in Glasgow on Monday. The Prime Minister, in Rome for the final day...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Un#Climate Change Mitigation#Global Climate Change
nawmagazine.com

How to Take Action for Climate Change – starting in your home

Four key areas where we can take simple, immediate and impactful action against climate change – starting in our own homes. By Claire Carter (Impakter) The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26, will see 197 world leaders come together to discuss the future of the planet. The UN has called the Climate Crisis a ‘Code Red for humanity’ and we certainly need governments and big businesses to act and drive significant change. However, ambitious pledges by leaders and institutions won’t be enough; resolving climate change demands significant action from us all.
ENVIRONMENT
The Mountaineer

Triple-win Climate Solutions — Test your knowledge of climate change

With so many discoveries about Earth’s climate making the news daily, now is a good time to remind ourselves of the basic facts about climate change and its scientific context. Try to answer the questions below on your own. The answers, with sources, will appear in the next Triple-win column.
ENVIRONMENT
stcroix360.com

Six charts explaining the science of climate change

Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved. With the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who...
ENVIRONMENT
kezi.com

Global climate change conference draws local response

OREGON -- After day three of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), many local groups and organizations have a message to share: the conversation doesn’t stop at the global level. Kathleen Dean Moore, a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Oregon State University, is sharing her thoughts. She is author...
OREGON STATE
Country
China
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
WebMD

Why You May Taste Climate Change in Your Coffee

Nov. 8, 2021 -- If your morning coffee doesn’t taste like it used to, your coffee maker may not be to blame. A careful review of research suggests climate change may be wreaking havoc on the growing conditions needed for a perfect cup of joe. Coffee, native to Ethiopia, is...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

World needs trillions to face climate threat: draft UN report

Helping vulnerable nations cope with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves and tropical mega-storms will require trillions of dollars, not the billions now on the table at COP26, a draft UN report obtained by AFP reveals. - Seriously outdated - The draft Working Group II report obtained by AFP details climate impacts and -- in unprecedented detail -- the rising need for adaptation. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 draft outcome urges countries to ‘revisit and strengthen’ efforts to limit global heating to 1.5C

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has been published, urging countries to “revisit and strengthen” their pledges again next year.Climate pledges for 2030 should be discussed again by the end of next year, the document says, to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.It says that meeting the 1.5C aspiration needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade”.The first iteration of the draft comes after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even...
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Big investors get tougher with companies over climate change

General Electric’s historic moment, and China’s president plans for eternal leadership. General Electric plans to break into three separate companies after years of trying to respond to flaws in its business model exposed by the financial crisis, China’s President Xi Jinping is paving the way for his unprecedented bid for a third term in power. Plus, the FT’s investment correspondent, Attracta Mooney, explains why a growing number of asset managers are getting tougher on companies in their portfolios to address climate change.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as countries work towards reaching a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

5 steps to retrofitting your retirement strategy for climate change

This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues. What began as a principled way to invest has now been validated as a profitable way to invest. Over the last decade -- and through the first quarter of 2020 -- data shows that investment funds assembled with sustainability in mind have outperformed traditional funds.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Take heart at what’s unfolded at COP26 in Glasgow – the world can still hold global heating to 1.5℃

Greta Thunberg has already pronounced the COP26 climate conference a failure. In important respects, the Swedish activist is correct. The commitments made at the conference are insufficient to hold global heating to 1.5℃ this century. Leading producers and users of coal, including Australia, rejected a proposed agreement to end the use of coal in electricity generation by 2030. The Australian government went further and refused to commit to reducing methane emissions – a position endorsed by the Labor opposition. And the rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has produced an equally rapid recovery in demand for all forms of energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

APEC meeting to put climate rhetoric to the test

Pacific Rim leaders will begin a virtual summit Friday, facing pressure to back up ambitious rhetoric on climate change and chart a path to pandemic recovery. "We in the Asia-Pacific should make the post-pandemic recovery a green one and take the lead in making a science-based response to climate change," he said.
CHINA
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT

