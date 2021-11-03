CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia finds tunnel near French envoy’s residence; anti-terrorism forces investigating

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia has discovered a tunnel near the French ambassador’s residence from a house frequented by a known extremist, and anti-terrorism forces are...

