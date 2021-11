LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking for public input into the next version of its Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan, which is currently on track to be published in spring 2022. Taking only a few minutes to answer three questions can offer tremendous insight into the opinions of anglers and their desires for the future of fishing in Arkansas. The questionnaire is available at www.agfc.com/bassplan.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO