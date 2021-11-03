CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Terry McAuliffe addresses supporters | NewsNation

My Fox 8
 9 days ago

Former Gov. terry McAuliffe talks to...

myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Terry McAuliffe congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin on victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — After coming up short in Virginia’s race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sent well wishes and congratulations to Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. A release on Wednesday morning stated the following: While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so […]
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Terry McAuliffe has a segregationist vision for education

Terry McAuliffe revealed his racist ways on Sunday while campaigning for governor. While addressing a crowd in Manassas, Virginia, he stated his intentions to “diversify” those who are teachers in the state. “We got to work hard to diversify our teacher base,” McAuliffe said. “Fifty percent of our students are...
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
hngn.com

Glenn Youngkin’s Supporters Reportedly Preparing Election Fraud Allegations If He Loses to Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Glenn Youngkin's supporters have reportedly started making election fraud allegations in case he won't be named governor of Virginia. According to reports, this week's gubernatorial race between Youngkin and Gov. Terry McAuliffe is anyone's game at this point. After all, the votes that the two candidates have been receiving are quite tight.
POLITICS
UV Cavalier Daily

EDITORIAL: Terry McAuliffe is the right choice for Virginia

Since Virginia’s last gubernatorial election four years ago, the Commonwealth and the country itself have witnessed unprecedented change. From responding to COVID-19 to finally grappling with Virginia's deep and oftentimes painful history, lawmakers in Richmond certainly had plenty on their plates. In 2019, Democrats gained control of both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time since 1993, marking a fundamental shift in the political direction of the Commonwealth. However, as Virginia is the only state in the country which bars its governors from serving more than one consecutive term, the time has come for incumbent Ralph Northam to pass the torch.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Face Off
WHSV

Bob Grebe’s One-on-One with gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s Bob Grebe spoke with Democrat Terry McAuliffe about how he plans to fix the biggest issues facing Virginia. The full written version of the interview can be found below:. BOB GREBE:. There is a staffing and labor shortage seemingly in every industry right now, across...
EDUCATION
Gazette

Glenn Youngkin up 4 points over Terry McAuliffe in poll

EXCLUSIVE — An internal poll found Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin ahead of Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe by 4 percentage points, signaling significant gains in a competitive race for Virginia governor. The Republican Winsome Sears for Lieutenant Governor Campaign poll conducted by co/efficient, provided exclusively to the Washington Examiner,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
uticaphoenix.net

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia

Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty; Win McNamee/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Insider. The Republican Glenn Youngkin beat the Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. McAuliffe served as governor for one term, and Youngkin is a businessman and first-time candidate. The high-stakes election is a huge win...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Times

Anxiety high at Terry McAuliffe election night party

The mood was anxious at Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s election night party in McLean, Virginia. Mr. McAuliffe, a candidate for governor, hosted a few hundred guests at the Hilton McLean Tyson’s Corner hotel in Northern Virginia, but the results were favoring Republican Glenn Youngkin. “I’m really anxious,” a staffer privately told...
MCLEAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Terry McAuliffe concedes governor’s race, releases statement on outcome

MCLEAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday morning Terry McAuliffe released a statement conceding the governor’s race and congratulating his opponent Glenn Youngkin, the victor. Multiple news outlets declared Youngkin the projected winner just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. McAuliffe wrote in his statement:. “While last night we came up short, I am...
MCLEAN, VA
WSLS

Terry McAuliffe responds after losing Virginia gubernatorial race

Terry McAuliffe is speaking out after he lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. The race for governor in Virginia was neck-and-neck for much of Election Day, with Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51% of the vote and becoming the projected winner just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Terry McAuliffe issues post-election statement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor race early Wednesday. Terry McAuliffe released the following statement regarding the results of the Virginia gubernatorial election:. “While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Chicago Sun-Times

Will ‘critical race theory’ hurt Terry McAuliffe?

There are two big reasons that Republican Glenn Youngkin shouldn’t be within striking distance of Virginia’s state house. The first is that Virginia has been trending Democratic over the past decade and a half. Joe Biden won the state by more than 10 points last year. The second and far more important reason is that Youngkin has never distanced himself from the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order on Jan. 6. During the primary, Youngkin declined to say that Biden was the legitimately elected president and not the pretender who had stolen the presidency through fraud. Worse, he promised that “election integrity” would be his highest priority, thus giving credence to the stolen election myth.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy