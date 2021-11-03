CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSt. Michael Catholic Church 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (B) The liturgy of the word today...

Washington Post

Top Catholic bishop calls social justice movements ‘pseudo-religion’

Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, railed against “new social justice movements” during a speech Thursday, decrying them as “pseudo-religions” that ultimately serve as “dangerous substitutes for true religion.”. Gomez, who heads the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, delivered the remarks in a video...
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
Jesus
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
Independent Tribune

COLUMN: Religion can hinder salvation

“Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12) It has been such a blessing over my lifetime to see people have salvation experiences. However, I’ve never witnessed one as dramatic as one I saw several years ago. A twenty-six year old man came to know the Lord following a drama presented at our church. The drama depicted poor choices people often make and the consequences that they can bring. One of the scenes pointed out that hell is a real place and is full of lost souls who made poor choices.
Houston Press

Horror and Religion Mix to Good Effect in Midnight Mass

St. Patrick's Catholic church is surprised by the arrival of Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), who walks down the aisle flanked by the remains of a once vibrant congregation with reverence. Father Paul is filling in for the longtime priest ailing Monsignor Pruitt after he fell ill visiting the Holy...
waghostwriter.com

The Pledge of Allegiance unnecessarily brings religion into schools

As the announcements come on, everyone stands up when the newscaster announces the Pledge of Allegiance. Students feel compelled to stand and put their right hand over their hearts. They speak the words they have had memorized since kindergarten. But this daily ritual shouldn’t be expected of the students who don’t believe in these actions.
The Wild Hunt

Historic Parliament of World’s Religions

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
yourokmulgee.com

Compelling

The greatest of these is love.* Greater than faith. Greater even than hope. That is a Big ‘great.’ It has been said that to love someone is to “will their good.” Loving is willing the good of another. Love (the action of willing the good of another) issues from God. His nature, his essence is the “fountain” from which this kind of action flows. He literally cannot want otherwise for us his…
Florida Star

The Gantt Report – Know Your Religion

I’ve been writing editorial and opinion columns for most of my life. My writing longevity has endured because I’m smart enough to know to stay away from writing about “hair” and “religion”. Well, today I’ll try to give readers an impartial view on Christianity, Islam and Black people. First, let...
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Religion, science; fossil fuels

If religion and science are not in conflict, then why do so many Christian sects deny Darwinian evolution, and use some sort of religious hocus-pocus to ignore science in order to avoid getting vaccinated?. Sorry, Mr. Brady, but citing a single scientist’s change in his belief system proves nothing. Although...
southernminn.com

Religion plays an important role in public life

The question of what role religion should play in American public life is difficult and controversial. It produces a lot of heated debate and no easy answers. My view is that religion has a role to play in our political life and that its impact on our democracy is largely positive.
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Genesis creation foundational truth for Christianity

"In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth." Genesis 1:1 (Read Genesis 1) The opening words of the Bible, those found in Genesis 1:1, proclaim a foundational truth upon which all of Christianity rests: "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth." If these words are...
newwaysministry.org

Priest Credits LGBTQ Parishioners with Keeping Ministry Alive During Covid Pandemic

A Chicago priest has written about how the LGBTQ community stepped up during the pandemic to keep parish life alive, which could teach church leaders a wider lesson. Fr. Richard Prendergast of St. Gertrude Parish wrote in the National Catholic Reporter that when the pandemic changed everything in March 2020, “members of the LGBTQ+ community answered that call for help.”
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Religion, science agree it's time for climate action

Over the centuries religion and science have been in disagreement many, many times on a wide range of issues. These disagreements might lead some to believe that religion and science are incompatible. This is not the case. Often we focus on the disagreements and neglect to give equal or sufficient attention to issues where religion and science agree.
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
