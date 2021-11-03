CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

District 3 Commissioner election is Nov. 9

 9 days ago

Some county voters will begin deciding this week on who will be the County...

Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS New York

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie — the doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome. Jacqueline Franchetti garnered a nearly unprecedented 3,000 votes last week as a write-in candidate for Supreme Court judge on Long Island. She tried, unsuccessfully, to block the promotion of a Family Court judge. One of those write-in votes came from Sea Cliff homeowner Michael Schmitt. “It’s a very corrupt system,” Schmitt told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, adding, “You have eight people running for eight judgeships, so they are all guaranteed...
MINEOLA, NY
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Election results in the Cottonwood District

Five years ago this month our Barton and Ellis County Extension boards took the first steps to create the Cottonwood Extension District. By June of 2017 we received official word that our operational agreement had been approved by the Attorney General’s office. Today more than half of the counties in Kansas are part of an Extension District. The district concept provides an opportunity for team members to specialize in certain subject matter areas and streamline some of the operations.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Wiscnews.com

Wisconsin GOP chairman not backing call to charge elections commissioners

MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses. Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his...
WISCONSIN STATE
PIX11

Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island. “Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whtc.com

Nov. 2 election results

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Ottawa County had 24 precincts with elections on Tuesday, which drew 13,305 of 63,962 registered voters to the polls, a 20.8 percent turn out. Below is a list of results as of 10:13 p.m. Nov. 2, 2021. Coopersville. Mayor: Duane R. Young, 355; Brian Mooney, 223. Council:...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
timestelegram.com

Election Day like 'Super Bowl' for Madison County election commissioners, inspectors

Election Day is a pretty thrilling day at the Madison County Board of Elections in Wampsville, admitted county Republican Election Commissioner Mary Egger. "This is like the Super Bowl for us," she said Nov. 2 as voters visited their local polling places throughout the county. "I'm usually really worried the night before that we have done everything we need to do but once we get to this place it is really exciting."
MADISON COUNTY, NY
mainstreetnews.com

Nov. 2 Election Coverage

Leah Hollett — 24 Kirby Lavender — 22 Hoschton City Council (All four candidates will take office. The top three vote-getters will have four-year terms, while the lowest vote-getter will have a two-year term due to staggered term limits.) Tracy Carswell (I) — 351 James Lawson (I) — 383 Scott...
JEFFERSON, GA
waynedailynews.com

Commissioners Approve Exchange Of Pauper Grave Sites, Table 2020 Census And Redistricting Commissioner Voting Districts

WAYNE – Tuesday morning’s regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting moved along quickly as the board covered a range of items before tabling their final agenda item until later in the afternoon. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, JoAnn McKenzie approached the board with an update and exchange...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Amendment election is Nov. 2

Voting takes place today across the state in the Texas constitutional amendment election. Early balloting ended Friday. Three county vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A voter registered in Lampasas County may cast a ballot at any one of these centers. Eight proposed amendments passed the Texas Legislature earlier this year and now must be ratified by a majority of the voters to become…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
somerset106.com

Special Election To Fill 89th House District Seat To Be Held Tuesday Nov. 2nd

Back in September, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that a special election will be held on November 2nd to fill the 89th House District seat vacated by the resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties. Republicans nominated Timmy Truett of McKee to be the GOP candidate. Truett is the principal at McKee Elementary School in Jackson County. In 2019 under his leadership McKee Elementary School was one of only 37 elementary schools in the state to be named a five-star school – and one of only 56 schools in the state to receive the top rating that year. The Truett family also owns and operates a local farming business and agritourism attraction in McKee, the Truett Pumpkin Patch. Democrats nominated Mae Suramek, who worked as a human rights investigator for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Commission as well as the North Carolina Human Relations Commission. She served as Berea College’s first Asian-American Alumni Director from 2004-2012 and as the executive director of the Bluegrass Rape Center from 2012-16. Suramek currently serves on the board of the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) and is the founder and owner of Noodle Nirvana, a socially-conscious restaurant in Berea. Secretary of State Adams says this special election will be historic – the first held following Kentucky’s most significant election reform since 1891. Adams said he’s excited to now implement our nationally praised law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY

