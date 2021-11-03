District 3 Commissioner election is Nov. 9

Back in September, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that a special election will be held on November 2nd to fill the 89th House District seat vacated by the resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties. Republicans nominated Timmy Truett of McKee to be the GOP candidate. Truett is the principal at McKee Elementary School in Jackson County. In 2019 under his leadership McKee Elementary School was one of only 37 elementary schools in the state to be named a five-star school – and one of only 56 schools in the state to receive the top rating that year. The Truett family also owns and operates a local farming business and agritourism attraction in McKee, the Truett Pumpkin Patch. Democrats nominated Mae Suramek, who worked as a human rights investigator for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Commission as well as the North Carolina Human Relations Commission. She served as Berea College’s first Asian-American Alumni Director from 2004-2012 and as the executive director of the Bluegrass Rape Center from 2012-16. Suramek currently serves on the board of the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) and is the founder and owner of Noodle Nirvana, a socially-conscious restaurant in Berea. Secretary of State Adams says this special election will be historic – the first held following Kentucky’s most significant election reform since 1891. Adams said he’s excited to now implement our nationally praised law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

JACKSON COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO