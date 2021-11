The No. 18-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Lexington for a matchup between SEC East foes looking to get back on track. Fresh off an open date, a rejuvenated Tennessee squad looks to rebound from back-to-back losses against Ole Miss and Alabama. In their most recent contest against the Crimson Tide, the Vols managed to pull within seven points early in the fourth quarter before ultimately running out of steam in the 52-24 road loss. Now 4-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play, Josh Heupel's Volunteers will hit the road for the final time this season in search of their first win against a ranked opponent.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO