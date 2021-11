A digital pound is taking another step forward, according to a statement by the UK government. HM Treasury and the Bank of England have announced a forthcoming consultation to set out their assessment of the case for a UK central bank digital currency or CBDC. This includes the merits of further work to develop an operational and technology model for a UK CBDC. If any decision is ever made to pursue a CBDC any launch will take place in the second half of the decade if not later.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO