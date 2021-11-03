CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford butcher's auction bonanza from Upper Slaughter Manor is a cut above

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s a good Feller, that Micheál Feller. In 2014, Micheál and his wife, Elizabeth, donated to the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford their extensive collection of 17th century embroideries – something which they had built up since they first married. However, they retained a large number of samplers and other...

