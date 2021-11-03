Oxford butcher's auction bonanza from Upper Slaughter Manor is a cut above

EMLENTON, PA 16373 – BUTLER CO. LOCATED: Exit 42 of I-80 (Emlenton). Take Rt. 38 South approx. 1 mile to Courson Lane. Watch for BEICHNER Auction Signs. CAR: 1988 Delta Royale 4 Door, 122,782 miles, Titled, Not Inspd. COLLECTIBLES: Brass Locomotive Bell; Blue Pepsi Cooler; RR Switch Lantern – no lense or insides; Murray Fire Chief Pedal Car; Tricycle; Griswold 320 2 Burner Hot Plate; Homemade Folk Art Train & Cars; Ertl John Deere 1/16th Toy Tractors; Victrola; Glass Front Book Case; Wood Wardrobe; Barn Lanterns & Oil Lamps; Crock Jug; Egg Basket; Meat Grinder w/Elec. Motor; Griswold #10 Baster; Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Skillets; 5 gal. Cream Cans; mid 60’s Chevrolet Tailgate; GOLF CART: Yamaha gas Golf Cart – runs?; LAWN & GARDEN: Swisher 6hp 22 Ton Log Splitter – like new; John Deere D130 Lawn Tractor w/Deck; Bolen G14 Lawn Tractor; Gang Mowers; Craftsman Lawn Valet; Wheel Barrow; Garden Tools; Misc Hand and Small Power Tools; Delta Scroll Saw; DeWalt Radial Arm Saw & Miter Saw; Small Air Compressor; 2 ton Floor Jack; Creeper; Saw Horses; Jack Stands; Wooden Work Bench; Wood Ladders; Revolving Hardware Bin; Misc. Boxes of Hardware and Related; (3) 10’ Garage Doors – used; Misc. Anderson Replacement Windows; HOUSEHOLDS: 4pc. Poster Bedroom Suite; Dressers; Sofa and Side Chairs; Recliners; Dining Table, Chairs, Buffet and China Cabinet; Trestle Table, Bench and 2 Chairs; Misc. Furniture pcs; Everyday Dishes; Kitchen Wares; Misc. Box Lots.
Comments / 0