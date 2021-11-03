CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hate Crime Probe

By Jay Zimmer
hot96.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hate crime investigation is underway after someone set fire to the home of the Connersville’s only Black council...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Madison man accused of hate crime in UW incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man faces hate crime allegations following a mid-October confrontation near the Nicholas Recreation Center, on the UW-Madison campus. According to the University of Wisconsin Police Department, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m., on Oct. 16, as an unnamed UW student of Asian descent was walking home. UWPD alleges the suspect, Gary Stephens, approached the student and slapped his phone to the ground, while uttering a racial slur.
MADISON, WI
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
knau.org

FBI to use Navajo language to combat hate crimes

The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes. The federal enforcement agency said last Friday that it has an ad on Facebook encouraging victims and witnesses of hate crimes to contact the FBI, which also has posted messages in Dine’ on Twitter. A special agent in charge a of the Albuquerque Division of the FBI says the agency is sending a clear message that “hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else." The FBI hopes the outreach encourages contacts from people more comfortable communicating in Navajo.
NAVAJO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska sees drop in hate crimes during 2020

Much like Alaska’s overall crime rate, the number of hate crimes reported in the state decreased slightly during 2020, federal data show. Nine hate crimes were reported in Alaska last year, two fewer than in 2019 — an 18.8% annual decrease, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report. The 2020...
kusi.com

Hate crime vandalism reported at Chula Vista schools

CHULA VISTA (KUSI)- School Resource Officers from the Chula Vista Police Department are investigating a hate crime on Monday at Bonita Vista Middle School and Bonita Vista High School due to reported vandalism. The suspect spray painted anti-Semitic and homophobic statements on some of the school doors and walls. Along...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Black Council
Washington Examiner

FBI report shows 41% increase in hate crimes with anti-white bias

Joseph Messina woke up one February morning to find an anti-white racial slur spray-painted on his house in South Philadelphia. It also included threats and the word “die.” It is believed the incident stemmed from bullying incidents at the 12-year-old’s school. This is an example of a phenomenon that has had a significant increase recently but does not get widespread media scrutiny: hate crimes with an anti-white bias. Earlier this week, the FBI released its hate crime report for 2020, and it showed a nearly 41% increase in hate crimes with an anti-white bias from 2019. Good luck finding any media outlet reporting this.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kpug1170.com

Man charged in downtown Bellingham assault, hate crime

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man has been charged with a hate crime for using a homosexual slur against another man and then assaulting him with a knife in downtown Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim and two friends were smoking outside the Horseshoe Cafe on Halloween night, October 31st, when Charles Shipley walked by.
BELLINGHAM, WA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged hate crime stabbing in Santa Cruz

Above: Anthony Williams booking photo | Santa Cruz PD. Santa Cruz police have arrested a man in connection to a recent alleged hate crime assault. 39-year-old Anthony Williams of Watsonville is accused of accosting two men in the early morning hours of November 2, allegedly by brandishing two knives and using homophobic slurs, in the area of Beach and Main Street.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
news3lv.com

Las Vegas FBI pushing back on rising hate crimes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to stats compiled by the F.B.I., hate crimes rose to their highest level in 12 years during the 2020 COVID lockdowns. To push back, the bureau has launched a major public awareness campaign. "The FBI is engaged in a nationwide effort to build public awareness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sunny95.com

Three arrested, fentanyl seized

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Drug dealer charged, stash found inside home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL – On November 2nd, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served two different search warrants at homes located on the 7600-block of Old Hickory Drive. Inside the home’s, deputies located several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy