The Right Reverend Jonathan Gledhill, who has died aged 72, was Bishop of Lichfield from 2003 to 2015, having previously been suffragan bishop of Southampton for seven years. Taking both population and area into account, the diocese of Lichfield is one of the largest in the Church of England. It includes Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, the Black Country of the West Midlands and northern Shropshire, with approximately 400 parishes and 600 churches.

