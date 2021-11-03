Water flows

This article was originally published in the November 2021 issue of 48° North. It happens whenever I row up to an anchorage or dock around dusk; heads turn, as sailors of cabin boats scrutinize Row Bird and me. Of course, I always hope they’re noticing my careful scanning of the scene, my skillful approach, or the anchors and mooring lines well organized and ready in my open cockpit. But I’ve been through this routine often enough to know what’s truly on the minds of my fellow boaters: The Question. Sometimes they ask it even before saying hello or helping me with my lines. It’s been posed so frequently that I can tell when someone’s going to spring it on me—and someone always does.

