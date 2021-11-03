Water flows

At a Monday talk, Dr. Jonathan Kingslake explained the basics of how glaciers flow. One of the many interesting things about ice is that it is a viscoelastic solid. The bonds between ice can compress, the elastic component, allowing us to stand on it and to behave like a solid. But these bonds can also break, allowing ice to deform and flow. On Monday’s Ice Flows: Using Math and Physics to Understand How event, Dr. Jonathan Kingslake, an assistant professor in the Earth and Environmental Studies Department, explained some of the basic principles behind why ice flows and why it’s important.
