Gotbit Expands their Footprint in the Crypto Ecosystem with the Launch of Gotbit Foundation

By Akansha Kesarwani
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pathbreaking Crypto events continue to entertain the world in 2021 and in this Crypto boom, the name of Gotbit does not need an introduction anymore. Recently, Gotbit announced its new expansion, ‘Gotbit Foundation’ which is a venture capital investment company focused on the long-term development of decentralized projects. It’s designed...

