CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats misjudge anti-Trump vote in suburban setbacks: The Note

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGSp8_0cl7MAP800

The TAKE with Rick Klein

There was no shying away from the national stakes. There's now no avoiding some obvious conclusions.

Terry McAuliffe and Phil Murphy both thought running against the threat of former President Donald Trump would net out as a winning strategy. It wasn't a terrible assumption in states Trump lost by 10 and 15 points, by candidates who both have won governor's races before.

But the former governor lost in Virginia , and the current governor is locked in a way-closer-than-expected vote count in New Jersey. Both mark terrifying outcomes for Democrats coming into the midterm year, given how blue both states have become.

It means that President Joe Biden is back on American soil Wednesday trying to pick up the pieces of a stalled agenda in addition to a freshly battered party.

Biden himself has experience in running against -- and defeating -- Trump. But in Virginia, Biden turned out to be about as unpopular as Trump among voters overall. (There were no exit polls in New Jersey).

At the same time, Glenn Youngkin's projected win in Virginia keeps the Republicans' civil war alive. Trump is already claiming full credit, but Youngkin won by keeping some distance between himself and the former president; Democrats were more eager than Republicans to talk about Trump in this year's key races.

For months, Democrats have heard from strategists, analysts and even members of Congress worried that their party has drifted from relevance to people's lives. A similar message has now been delivered from many of the same suburbs that gave them majorities and the presidency.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

In Boston, progressive Democratic candidate Michelle Wu, daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, became the first woman and person of color elected mayor in the New England city. Aftab Pureval, the son of immigrants from India and Tibet, clinched victory in Cincinnati's mayoral race . He is the first Asian American to hold the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZDhd_0cl7MAP800
Allison Dinner/Getty Images - PHOTO: Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu speaks after voting in Boston, Nov. 2, 2021.

And in Seattle, Bruce Harrell, who is both Japanese and Black, leads handsomely in a race that would make him the first AAPI mayor in Seattle.

It comes as the Democratic Party grapples with Terry McAuliffe's projected gubernatorial loss in Virginia and some express disappointment in his candidacy. McAuliffe won the nomination over two women of color considered fresher voices in the party.

None of the cities where the aforementioned candidates ran boast particularly large numbers of AAPI residents.

According to the Reflective Democracy Campaign , AAPI elected officials only represent about 1% of U.S. elected officials. The wins could be indicative of increasing political power within the AAPI community as midterms approach.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

Virginia made history overnight by electing its first woman of color to hold the office of lieutenant governor. Republican Winsome Sears was elected independently of projected Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to be the state's second-highest-ranking official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k90Ix_0cl7MAP800
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Winsome Sears, Republican lieutenant governor candidate for Virginia, speaks during a campaign stop in Chantilly, Va., Oct. 30, 2021.

The Marine veteran already made history two decades ago when she became the first Black Republican woman elected to the state's general assembly. Throughout her campaign, Sears addressed race through the scope of aiming to bring new voters to the Republican party.

"In case you haven't noticed, I am Black, and I have been Black all my life. But that's not what this is about. What we are going to do is we are going to now be about the business of the Commonwealth," Sears told supporters at Youngkin's election night headquarters.

Sears said she wants to "uplift Black Virginians" by aiming to create a Black Virginians advisory cabinet to the governor, making investments in historically Black colleges and universities and promoting Black entrepreneurship. Amid the state's cultural debate over critical race theory, Sears pledged to "empower parents with choices" when it comes to schooling.

However, it remains to be seen how her campaign priorities translate into her role as president of the Senate given that Sears will be presiding over a Democrat-majority chamber whose members are not up for reelection until 2023.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. On Wednesday morning's episode ABC's Averi Harper covers the gubernatorial election in Virginia. Then, Dr. Ashish Jha explains the new CDC ruling on vaccinations for children. And, ABC's James Longman reports on India's important role in meeting global climate goals. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • The House Homeland Security Committee meets at 10 a.m. for a hearing on U.S. cybersecurity.
  • Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin participates in an honor Cordon with Singapore officials at 10 a.m.
  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris receive the president's daily brief in the Oval Office at 1 p.m.
  • The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials hold a press briefing at 1:45 p.m.

    • Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

    The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Independent

    Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

    Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    POLITICO

    Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

    The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
    POTUS
    New York Post

    Harris won’t be president and other commentary

    “She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Virginia State
    CNBC

    Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

    The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
    POTUS
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Terry Mcauliffe
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Winsome Sears
    Person
    Michelle Wu
    Person
    Donald Trump
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Asian American
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Presidential Election
    Country
    Singapore
    NewsBreak
    Congress
    NewsBreak
    Republican Party
    NewsBreak
    POTUS
    News Break
    Politics
    Country
    India
    NewsBreak
    U.S. Politics
    NewsBreak
    Elections
    NewsBreak
    Democratic Party
    Business Insider

    Rep. John Katko defends his vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill by noting Reagan 'cut deals all the time with Democrats'

    Republican Rep. John Katko defended his vote for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a Spectrum 1 interview, Katko credited Reagan for working with Democrats to pass legislation. The congressman said that the bill would address the "atrocious state of our infrastructure." GOP Rep. John Katko of New York...
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    Fox News

    Trump threatened to leave GOP: Is that really shocking?

    It’s an eye-popping bit of news: Donald Trump, on his last day as president, saying he’s leaving the Republican Party. But after reflecting on this for two or three seconds, it’s clear that Trump’s comments were not very surprising at all. A former Democrat, Trump was never a conventional Republican....
    POTUS
    Fox News

    ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

    ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Washington Examiner

    The Democrats' dirt factory

    Terry McAuliffe’s crushing defeat in the Virginia governor’s race on Nov. 2 prompted me to speculate over-optimistically that our national political scene might at last have rid itself of the Clinton gang, which has been a canker of our politics since its leaders began accepting six-figure favors back in 1978.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    ABC News

    ABC News

    444K+
    Followers
    113K+
    Post
    225M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Straightforward news, context and analysis.

     https://abcnews.go.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy