Public Health

CDC: Prior COVID-19 infection doesn’t protect as well as vaccine against re-infection

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

A new finding shows that a prior COVID-19 infection does not protect you as well as getting the vaccine.

CDC researchers looked at more than 7,000 adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

Researchers say unvaccinated patients who recovered from COVID-19 were five times more likely to test positive.

That result is compared to those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and had no history of a coronavirus infection.

