CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopian leader, marking year of war, says he will bury foes 'with our blood'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged on Wednesday to bury his government's enemies "with our blood" as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago.

Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, was speaking a day after a state of emergency was declared in the country and with Tigrayan forces threatening to advance on the capital Addis Ababa.

"The pit which is dug will be very deep, it will be where the enemy is buried, not where Ethiopia disintegrates," he said in a speech at an event at the military's headquarters in Addis Ababa.

"We will bury this enemy with our blood and bones and make the glory of Ethiopia high again," said Abiy, who won the Nobel prize for settling Ethiopia's longtime conflict with Eritrea.

A moment of silence was observed at the candle-lit ceremony to commemorate those killed on Nov, 3, 2020, when forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - including some soldiers - seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Abiy sent more troops to the northern region.

The TPLF led Ethiopia's ruling coalition for nearly 30 years but lost control when Abiy took office in 2018 following years of anti-government protests.

Relations with the TPLF soured after they accused him of centralising power at the expense of Ethiopia's regional states - an accusation Abiy denies.

The conflict in Africa's second most populous country has killed thousands of people, forced more than two million from their homes, and left 400,000 people in Tigray facing famine.

A joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia's state-appointed human rights commission published on Wednesday found that all sides fighting in the war had committed violations that may amount to war crimes.

The African Union said on Wednesday that its chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, was following the escalation in Ethiopia with deep concern. He urged the parties to engage in dialogue.

Ethiopia's neighbour Kenya increased security along the border.

Will Davison, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group think-tank, said the Tigrayan forces' gains had increased pressure on Abiy's government.

"Right now, it looks difficult for the federal coalition to hold off the Tigray forces' advance, and some of their leaders have recently said that at this late stage they are not looking to negotiate with Abiy," he said.

The Tigrayan forces are now in the town of Kemise in Amhara state, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told Reuters on Wednesday, pledging to minimise casualties in their drive to take Addis Ababa.

"We don't intend to shoot at civilians and we don't want bloodshed. If possible we would like the process to be peaceful," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEZGA_0cl7Ltig00
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed takes oath during his incumbent ceremony at the Parliament building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

A regional analyst in touch with the parties to the war and who spoke on condition of anonymity said the TPLF was likely to hold off on any advance on Addis Ababa until they secured the highway running from neighbouring Djibouti to the capital.

That requires seizing the town of Mille. Getachew said on Tuesday that Tigrayan forces were closing in on Mille.

ARRESTS

Abiy's government imposed a six-month state of emergency on Monday with immediate effect, which allows it to order citizens of military age to undergo training and accept military duties.

It also allows authorities to arbitrarily arrest anyone suspected of collaborating with "terrorist groups" with a court order and detain them while the state of emergency lasts.

The government designated the TPLF a terrorist group in May.

After the emergency was announced, there were scattered reports of arrests of ethnic Tigrayans in the capital.

A woman at a private health clinic in the city told Reuters she had witnessed four doctors and one nurse, all ethnic Tigrayans, taken away by the police on Tuesday evening.

A resident said he saw police in the central Bole district randomly stopping people on the street and asking them to show their government IDs, which list ethnic identity.

"I saw three people arrested," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Another woman said her husband, an engineer, was arrested by police while walking in the street speaking on his phone in his native Tigrinya language.

Two other people told Reuters there had been a number of arrests of Tigrayans on Tuesday in the districts of Bole and Lemi Kura.

The Addis Ababa police and a government spokesperson did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.

Two Addis Ababa residents said they would heed Abiy's call to join the military's fight against the Tigrayan forces.

"We all want to have a country, so we all should respond to the call," said Merkeb Shiferaw, 28, an engineer. Some people in Addis Ababa were panicking over the situation but the city remained peaceful, he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US advises citizens to leave Ethiopia ‘as soon as possible’

The United States is advising any of its citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions.A security alert posted on Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.“The security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid. We advise US citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible,” the alert said.On Wednesday, the State Department authorised non-essential employees working in the embassy and their families to...
IMMIGRATION
deseret.com

Why Latter-day Saint missionaries and the U.S. embassy are evacuating Ethiopia

Four days after the government declared a state of emergency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily moved 60 of its missionaries out of the country. Those missionaries and the mission’s leaders, President Robert J. Dudfield and Sister Darice B. Dudfield of Australia, are now in Kenya, church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement issued Saturday morning.
WORLD
kjzz.com

Church moves missionaries out of Ethiopia due to ongoing unrest

ADDIS ADABA, Ethiopia — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has transferred 60 of its missionaries out of Ethiopia due to civil unrest, according to a statement from the church. On Saturday, Church spokesman Sam Penrod stated that the missionaries are being temporarily housed in neighboring Kenya. "Further...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ethiopians Denounce U.S. at Rally to Back Military Campaign

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as federal troops fight rebellious forces threatening to march on the capital. Some demonstrators denounced the United States, one of the foreign powers that has called for a ceasefire...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Will Davison
albuquerqueexpress.com

'It will not go unpunished': a major war is brewing in North Africa

An attack that Algeria says ?will not go unpunished? killed three Algerian nationals earlier this week, and now Algiers is accusing its neighbour Morocco of being behind it. The incident is just the latest in a months-long dispute between the two North African nations, but this ever-escalating feud could quickly turn into something much bigger and even be a trigger for Western intervention.
AFRICA
The Independent

Urgent efforts to calm Ethiopia as war reaches one-year mark

Urgent new efforts to calm Ethiopia’s escalating war are unfolding Thursday as a U.S. special envoy visits and the president of neighboring Kenya calls for an immediate cease-fire while the country marks a year of conflict.The lack of dialogue “has been particularly disturbing,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement, as the war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since November 2020 threatens to engulf the capital, Addis Ababa. Rival Tigray forces seized key cities in recent days and linked up with another armed group, leading the government of Africa’s second most populous country to...
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Ethiopia announces state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

Ethiopia’s Attorney General Gedion Timothewos announced a state of emergency starting Tuesday, after forces from the northern Tigray region said they had gained territory. The move comes two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take up arms to defend themselves against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Military Bases#Casualties#Eritrea#Ethiopian#Tplf#The United Nations#The African Union
BBC

Ethiopia urges ex-soldiers to join fight against Tigray rebels

Ethiopia's military has called on former soldiers to re-join the army, as it battles to hold off a rebel advance. The appeal comes as rebel forces - spearheaded by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - make advances towards the capital, Addis Ababa. The US embassy has told all US...
POLITICS
Washington Post

A crisis in Ethiopia has been looming for months. Now, it’s here.

For months, there have been warnings of the disaster that might befall Ethiopia if Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed could not reconcile with his foes in the rebel Tigray province. And for months, outside pressure, pleading, inducements and, from the United States, targeted sanctions have proved incapable of stemming the conflict’s escalation. Now, the disaster is at hand. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), based in a northern province of 6 million people, has effectively countered an offensive by Mr. Abiy’s forces and is driving toward the capital, Addis Ababa, in alliance with other armies linked to Ethiopia’s multiple ethnic groups. There is a real chance that the TPLF could seize power, as it did in 1991, or at least plunge the second most populous country in Africa — a once economically booming nation of 115 million people — into total civil war.
POLITICS
AFP

Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. These are the main actors in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine: Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

End war now before it's too late for Ethiopians, says UN rights chief

Geneva [Switzerland], November 4 (ANI): All parties involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray must stop fighting immediately, or else risk pushing the region's catastrophic humanitarian situation "over the edge", the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said on Wednesday. The UN rights chief's appeal followed the...
UNITED NATIONS
wmar2news

United Nations report says Ethiopia's war marked by 'extreme brutality'

The U.N. human rights chief says Ethiopia's yearlong war has been marked by "extreme brutality" as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faults all sides for committing abuses. The report released Tuesday, conducted by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the U.N Human Rights Office, details allegations of war...
UNITED NATIONS
The Guardian

Possible war crimes on all sides in Ethiopian conflict, says report

All sides fighting in the war in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray committed violations that may amount to war crimes, according to a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia published on Wednesday. The report accuses all sides of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests...
POLITICS
AFP

Leader of Ethiopia's Oromo rebels predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war in this country, so they are calling for the nation to fight."
POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

U.N. aid chief says Myanmar deteriorating; Security Council meets

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors on Monday...
UNITED NATIONS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy