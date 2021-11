Headlines to an article are never pleasant when it pertains to North Dakota consumers ( You and I ) money. As for myself, that's the first thing that captured my attention. According to bismarcktribune "North Dakota Republican officials on Tuesday denounced the Biden administration's wide-ranging plan to reduce methane edmissions, saying it will harm the energy industry and drive up home heating costs for consumers" This plan of course was not devised purely for raising costs in our monthly bills, there is another reason for it.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO