Midland, TX

Hey Bachelor Fans! The Bachelor Live On Stage Is Coming to MIDLAND!

By Leo
 8 days ago
Hey Bachelor Fans! The Bachelor Live On Stage Is Coming to MIDLAND! Yep, the show you love will be here in 2022 live on the Wagner Noel Stage! Hosted by Becca Kufrin, the Live Stage Tour brings the show you love and puts a HOMETOWN twist on it. WHEN...

Midland, TX
Wagner Noel In Midland Celebrating 10 Years Tonight November 1st!

The Wagner Noel In Midland is celebrating 10 Years tonight November 1, 2021. Yep, it's been 10 years since this awesome place has opened up here in the PERMIAN BASIN. The impact that the Wagner Noel has had in the Permian Basin can not and should not be understated in the past 10 years. It has opened up ARTS and Entertainment in so many ways here in West Texas that otherwise would not happen or be limited.
Drew Barrymore Welcomes Go-Go’s Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Super-fan Drew Barrymore inducted the Go-Go's into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "The Go-Go’s had been in my personal hall of fame since I was six years old," she said tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. "In fact, if you told tiny me that I’d be up introducing my heroes into the most notable rock 'n' roll club in history, I’d say, 'Well, I’ll do my best!'"
Halloween Midland Odessa Style

Got your costume yet? Still time to accomplish putting together something fun at any of the local shopping destinations. I happened to find what I was looking for at Party City. I like to call this the "Dad Bod Fireman" costume. I'm not gonna land on any Hot Firefighter calendars any time soon--unless they're Dad Bod calendars :-) But it'll be a fun look when my wife and I go out Saturday night to a party we've been invited to. The wife is going as a Dalmation--so it works. A Fireman and his best friend. Plus it's easy to put together. Not many moving parts and no makeup. I like easy and simple.
FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIES THIS SATURDAY AT BIG SKY DRIVE IN MIDLAND!

It's Halloween week here in the Permian Basin and the Midland County Sheriff's Office is TREATING you to Free Movies this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Big Sky Drive-In! Talk about a TREAT! Each screen will get a DOUBLE FEATURE and offer some great FAMILY HALLOWEEN movies. MAKE PLANS TO TAKE THE kiddos OUT this Saturday Night!
Becca Kufrin
Fair Grounds Themed Restaurant in Midland

Have you heard about Fair to Midland? Yeah, me either, well not really. I remember hearing about a place with an open fair grounds type feel coming to Midland but that was in 2019 before the pandemic hit so I just assumed it got squashed like all the other cool stuff that got ruined by Covid. Well Fair to Midland is gearing up to open pretty soon and I gotta say I’m pretty pumped. Fair to Midland, 1115 Tradewinds Blvd, is a food, beverage and entertainment location by KPG Hospitality that was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020. The idea is that this beer garden style spot would be open-fair themed with indoor and outdoor seating, fair type games and fair themed foods. I heard there was going to be a slide and I was immediately invested. According to the article in the Midland Reporter Telegram, the folks behind this place were shooting for something that would make people think they weren’t in Midland, which is some what of a passive aggressive neg but I’m fine with it. In the article there was also mention of a hidden little speakeasy kind of bar area and I am also 100% invested in that idea as well. I’ve always wanted to go to one of those bars that are hidden and secret and you have to know the secret knock or password to get in and the door is in like a port-a-potty but I’ve never even known of one that exists anywhere other than Austin or Dallas ect… Fair to Midland plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week but you’ll have to check their Facebook page or Instagram @fairtomidland_tx to find out when exactly they’ll be opening. Check out their FB page, they have a sneak peek pic of the shooting gallery that will give you an idea of what kind of place Fair to Midland is.
Free Family Fun In Odessa This Saturday

Odessa Parks and Recreation is hosting "Fun Fall '21" this Saturday Night. This free fun family event will take place at McKinney Park off I-20 in Odessa. The night will be full of entertainment for the entire family. The first act will start at 6:30pm. You will want to get out there early, Odessa Parks and Recreation will be giving out free bicycle helmets (while supplies last). You also want to get out early to make sure you get a great spot for the show. Feel free to bring lawn chair and blankets. There will be food trucks at the park that night. You can enjoy treats from Tasty Bones Rolling Kitchen, Sweet Traveler Patisserie, and El Tigre Birrieria.
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

