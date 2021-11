The first snowfall of the season in southeast Minnesota is in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday, and though it might seem early, it's actually the opposite. That's right, we're nearly a week late when it comes to the date Rochester usually sees its first snow. According to former ABC-6 morning meteorologist Cindy Morgan, the earliest date there was measurable snow at Rochester International Airport was... September 26th! Now, that's the earliest date-- not the average. Thankfully that wasn't the case this year.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO