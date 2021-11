Leicester City can take a big step toward qualification for the knock-out phase of the Europa League if they beat Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.The Foxes saw off their Russian rivals last time out thanks to an incredible four-goal haul from Patson Daka.It leaves them third in Group C but securing a second successive win would put them into the top regardless of the score from the group’s other fixture on the night.Brendan Rodgers’ side did suffer a poor defeat at the weekend though, losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal and a big improvement on that showing will be required...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO