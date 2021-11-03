CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Malmo midfielder Sebastian Nanasi: Chelsea players give you no time on ball

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalmo midfielder Sebastian Nanasi was proud of his performance in their Champions League defeat to Chelsea. Nanasi shone in the 1-0 reverse. He later said: "It was...

www.tribalfootball.com

Yardbarker

Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Eleda Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side saw off the Swedish side at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago with a 4-0 win, putting them firmly in second place in Group H. The Blues are second in the group, while Malmo...
UEFA
MassLive.com

Chelsea vs. Malmo Champions League: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

Chelsea takes on Malmo FF Tuesday afternoon as 2021 Champions League soccer rolls on through this week and we get some rematches from earlier in group play. Tuesday’s matchup features a Chelsea team that’s been on a roll. Chelsea currently leads the English Premier League standings with a record of 8-1-1 and is in a strong position in Group E play, something they can improve with a win Tuesday. The club is also expected to get a boost in the form of American star Christian Pulisic, who is set to return from injury. On the other side, Malmo has struggled in Champions League play, going 0-3 in their first three matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Malmo v Chelsea: Mason Mount to miss Champions League game with illness

Premier League leaders Chelsea will be without Mason Mount for Tuesday's trip to Malmo in the Champions League. The midfielder is absent because of illness and joins injured trio Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic in being unavailable for the game. However Christian Pulisic is fit again and travelled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Sweden to face Malmo on Tuesday night in the Champions League group stages. Thomas Tuchel's side are on fine form, sitting top of the Premier League and are second place in Group H in the Champions League. The Blues beat Malmo 4-0 last time out in the...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Cole hails Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi after Chelsea defeat Malmo

Chelsea hero Joe Cole was full of praise for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi after a 1-0 Champions League group stage win over Malmo. The Blues got the three points after a Hakim Ziyech goal, with Hudson-Odoi providing the assist. Loftus-Cheek may not have gotten on the scoresheet, but his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“He ain’t cutting it” – Former Chelsea defender turned pundit gives verdict on Blues player

Chelsea have signed a lot of players over the last two seasons, and many of them now are in their second seasons. Most fans and pundits will allow for some adaptation time within the first season or two, but as we now approach the middle of the second season for many of these players, judgements and conclusions will start to be made, and that’s totally fair really.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek: We felt like VILLAINS winning in Malmo

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he felt like a "villain" after beating Malmo in front of their own fans. Loftus-Cheek was impressive in the 1-0 Champions League win in Sweden. He later said, "They got energy from the fans, the players feel it. "That's always something I've admired when I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Chelsea train ahead of Malmo; Pulisic spotted, Ziyech in good spirits

Chelsea train ahead of their Champions League clash at Malmo in Sweden. Chelsea's players were in good spirits on Monday on the back of their victory at Newcastle on Saturday. Reece James and Ross Barkley in good spirits, with Hakim Ziyech also sharing jokes. Christian Pulisic is spotted as he prepares for a playing comeback on Tuesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Tuchel satisfied wth Chelsea win at Malmo 'result matters'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses victory at Champions League opponents Malmo. Tuchel praised his team for doing what was needed to secure the 1-0 win at Malmo in the Champions League. The German insists the result was enough, though would've liked greater intensity from his players over the 90 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea midfielder Jorginho: Patience key to Malmo victory

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits that patience was the key to their win over Malmo in the Champions League. The Blues had a great deal of possession, and many shots at goal, in the first half of the group stage clash on Tuesday. However, they went into the break at 0-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Explaining Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea starting XI against Malmo

The winter fixture period is one of great volume. Premier League teams that remain alive in multiple competitions play games every three or four days for a few weeks straight. While this has been a problem in the past, especially for Chelsea, the Blues possess one of the deepest squads in the world right now. The upcoming matches are relatively easy for Thomas Tuchel’s men. The schedule sprinkles in the occasional big six clash in between a number of winnable contests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic returns, nearly scores as Chelsea edges Malmo 1-0

USMNT star Christian Pulisic subbed into Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League visit to Malmo on Tuesday, playing 17 minutes. The appearance was Pulisic’s first for Chelsea since he scored on Aug. 14 in the Blues’ Premier League season-opening win over Crystal Palace. A coronavirus absence followed and Pulisic’s return to action...
PREMIER LEAGUE

