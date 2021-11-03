Malmo midfielder Sebastian Nanasi: Chelsea players give you no time on ball

Chelsea takes on Malmo FF Tuesday afternoon as 2021 Champions League soccer rolls on through this week and we get some rematches from earlier in group play. Tuesday’s matchup features a Chelsea team that’s been on a roll. Chelsea currently leads the English Premier League standings with a record of 8-1-1 and is in a strong position in Group E play, something they can improve with a win Tuesday. The club is also expected to get a boost in the form of American star Christian Pulisic, who is set to return from injury. On the other side, Malmo has struggled in Champions League play, going 0-3 in their first three matches.

