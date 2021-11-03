Spartak Moscow midfielder Umyarov: Why go to Leicester if we don't think we can win?

Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave his role as Manchester United manager.The Norwegian has overseen a poor start to the season culminating in deeply disappointing defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back home games.Despite widespread criticism of recent results and performances the club have so far opted against pulling the trigger.By Ferdinand, who was a teammate of Solskjaer's at Old Trafford and has been a vocal supporter of him as manager, thinks enough is enough."We started this season with such hope but also the transfer window that we had, the excitement, we were all...
Spartak Moscow wing-back Victor Moses says City Football Group's (CFG) interest can be good for the club. Manchester City owners CFG are considering buying a stake in the Russian giants. Former Chelsea wing-back Moses told Sport-Express: "I first heard about it. "I think it would be an interesting option if...
Leicester City star Harvey Barnes wants his teammates to bounce back against Spartak Moscow on Thursday. The Foxes suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal at home on Saturday. But Barnes insists they must forget about the defeat and focus on Thursday's Europa League clash.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says they cannot afford to relax despite going clear at the top of the Premier League table. Chelsea play Malmo in the Champions League tomorrow and then have a chance to solidify their position before the international break when they host struggling Burnley on Saturday.
Victor Moses scored Spartak Moscow's only goal as Daniel Amartey rescued a 1-1 draw for Leicester City in Thursday's Uefa Europa League match. Moses broke the deadlock at the King Power Stadium in the 51st minute with his first goal of the season. The former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder nodded...
Former Russia international Aleksandr Mostovoi insists Spartak Moscow are capable of anything against Europa League opponents Leicester City. Spartak were thumped at home by Leicester a fortnight ago. Mostovoi told Sport-Express: "You can expect anything from Spartak. The team has become unpredictable lately. We saw everything that is in football...
A fortnight ago, the African duo connected together to help the Foxes turnaround a two-goal deficit and grab maximum points in their last group match. Former Leicester City captain Matt Elliott has backed Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka to lead the Foxes’ attack for Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Spartak Moscow.
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he felt like a "villain" after beating Malmo in front of their own fans. Loftus-Cheek was impressive in the 1-0 Champions League win in Sweden.
Leicester City v Spartak Moscow live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 4 November, 8pm GMT. Leicester will be looking to climb into the top two of Europa League Group C by beating Spartak Moscow on Thursday. When the draw for the group stage was made, it was widely assumed that the...
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed a sickness bug has left doubts over Harvey Barnes and James Maddison ahead of Thursday's "very important" Europa League clash with Spartak Moscow. Midfielders Barnes and Maddison are among a trio in the Foxes squad to have been unwell in the build-up to the...
Jamie Vardy’s penalty miss kept Leicester’s Europa League hopes in the balance after a 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow.Aleksandr Selikhov saved the striker’s second-half spot kick to deny the Foxes a crucial Group C victory.Daniel Amartey had earlier cancelled out Victor Moses’ shock opener but frustrated Leicester were left to rue a huge missed opportunity.Boubakary Soumare and Kelechi Iheanacho hit the woodwork with the hosts the better side, Spartak scoring with their only effort on target.The Foxes host Legia Warsaw in three weeks before going to Napoli in December for what could be a winner-takes-all final game, with only the...
Kasper Schmeichel admits he cannot explain why Leicester City have conceded so many goals this season. The Foxes drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League. Victor Moses' goal for Spartak means Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 matches.
Patson Daka will hope to repeat his heroics in front of goal if he gets the nod to lead the line for Leicester City against Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.The striker scored four against the Russians when the teams met in the Europa League last time out, helping the Foxes to a much-needed first victory in the group stage.They’ll need another three points on the board here if they have ambitions to progress into the knockouts; a win will send them into the top two, but a defeat will leave them bottom of Group C with only two more matches...
Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
What the papers sayThe Telegraph reports Saul Niguez is prepared to see out the full duration of his season-long loan stay at Chelsea despite a lack of opportunities. The paper says the 26-year-old Spain midfielder is enjoying his time in England and has no plans to return to Atletico Madrid in January, even though he has featured in just two Premier League matches since joining the Blues at the end of the summer transfer window.Sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith may not have to wait long for another crack at the Premier League. The Telegraph says Norwich are interested in...
Former Celtic striker John Hartson has scoffed at former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa. Gerrard was named new Villa manager this morning. Hartson responded, stating: "People down south are saying that Aston Villa is a bigger club than Rangers. Rangers would fit Aston Villa in their back pocket.
