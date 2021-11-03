Spartak Moscow midfielder Umyarov: Why go to Leicester if we don't think we can win?

Patson Daka will hope to repeat his heroics in front of goal if he gets the nod to lead the line for Leicester City against Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.The striker scored four against the Russians when the teams met in the Europa League last time out, helping the Foxes to a much-needed first victory in the group stage.They’ll need another three points on the board here if they have ambitions to progress into the knockouts; a win will send them into the top two, but a defeat will leave them bottom of Group C with only two more matches...

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO