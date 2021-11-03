CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

COVID-19 Sci-Weekly: Research Bites on Vaccine Patches, COVID’s Impact on Immune System, Vaccinating Children and More

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight against COVID-19 has been long and exhausting for the entire world. Yet, the scientific community continues to work tirelessly to develop vaccines against the virus, study the impacts of those vaccines, and uncover the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on our bodies. Thanks to researchers worldwide, we learn something...

L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
healththoroughfare.com

Is Natural Immunity As Good As The COVID-19 Vaccine?

Is natural immunity really able to protect you from catching COVID-19 as well as the vaccine?. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural immunity is not as consistent as the immunity developed by receiving the COVID-19 shots. The CDC report, based on studies...
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
abc17news.com

What the end of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like

Covid-19 is here to stay. It’s highly unlikely that the United States, let alone the world, will be able to completely eliminate the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. But there will come a day when it’s no longer a pandemic, when cases are no longer out of control and hospitals aren’t at great risk of overflowing with patients. Many experts predict the spread of coronavirus will look and feel more like seasonal influenza.
kyma.com

Fourth COVID vaccine manufacturer seeking FDA approval

(KYMA, KECY) - Another company hopes to offer its version of a coronavirus vaccine in the months ahead. Novavax plans to turn-in complete data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year. Its aim would be to earn possible emergency use authorization for its...
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
healthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Immunity More Protective Than Infection

MONDAY, Nov. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) – The odds of COVID-19 hospitalization are increased more than fivefold for unvaccinated patients with a previous severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection than among individuals who are fully vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to research published in the Oct. 29 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Researchers Find Young Adults Have Lowest Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Infection

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh researchers found young adults have the lowest antibody levels after getting COVID-19. The findings from researchers were posted to a preprint website ahead of peer review and suggest people under 30 may be less protected from a second infection. “I know a lot of people think, ‘I had COVID, so I don’t need to get a shot,’” said John Alcorn, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “But this study suggests that some patients, particularly young people, don’t have particularly good antibody memory after infection, indicating that immune boosting with vaccination is important for these people.” Alcorn, the senior author, said it’s not clear why young people had the lowest antibody levels, but while their findings suggest that disease severity could influence a person’s level of protection, it doesn’t explain everything. UPMC said Alcorn and his team plan to follow up with the same patients to measure how neutralizing antibodies change over longer periods of time, and also compare antibody levels in those who have or haven’t gotten the shot.
