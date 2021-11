A familiar face from Clone Club is back for Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. On Thursday, the audio entertainment company Realm revealed that Kristian Bruun will be reprising his role as Donnie Hendrix for the audio series' second season. Bruun will join series star Tatiana Maslany, who has narrated the audio series since its inception, as well as returning cast members Evelyne Brochu and Jordan Gavaris. The first episode of Season 2 of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter will be available on Friday, October 29th, with new episodes being released every Friday starting November 19th. Realm also announced today that AMC Networks, parent company of Orphan Black's original network BBC America, will co-produce the second season of the podcast along with current producers Boat Rocker.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO