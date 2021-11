Battlefield 2042 doesn’t release until November 19, but one gamer has somehow already gotten their mitts on the shooter and has been sharing details with fans online. It’s not entirely clear how exactly Redditor Aaronfrogger got early access to Battlefield 2042, but it has something to do with a glitch that occurred when pre-loading the game on Xbox. Whatever went down, they were left with full access to the entire game. That’s a damn good glitch, if you ask me.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO