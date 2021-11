The Orlando Magic made “bell plays” their rallying cry throughout training camp. They were going to be the team diving on the ground for loose balls and making all the hustle plays that young teams are trained to do to make up their gaps in talent. What this really is for this young Magic team is a way to show the team the kind of work it will take to win big games. The best teams do these as second nature, it is not a gimmick.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO