Chris Paul moves to No. 3 all-time in assists

Phoenix guard Chris Paul passed two of the NBA’s great playmakers to move into third in NBA history in assists during Tuesday night’s 112-100 victory over the New Orleans. Paul moved into third when he notched his eighth assist of the game with 1:33 left in the second quarter with a pass to Jae Crowder for an open 3-pointer to give him 10,336 for his career.

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Chris Paul No. 3 all-time in assists now.

If he averages 10 per contest and never misses a game, he will pass John Stockton for No. 1 by the end of the 2027-28 season. – 10:06 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Chris Paul last night:

✅ 14 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 18 AST

Paul is the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 18 assists in a game after turning 36 years old.

He joins Steve Nash (4x), John Stockton (2x), Jason Kidd (2x), and Lenny Wilkens. pic.twitter.com/2vWdeJSTEB – 9:31 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Chris Paul moves past Mark Jackson, Steve Nash into third all-time in assists nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/03/chr… – 7:30 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Video’s laggy, but Mikal Bridges’ and Chris Paul’s friendship is still the best pic.twitter.com/OQRdx2lwM5 – 1:53 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I don’t like you like that.”

“It was the wildest thing ever.”

Chris Paul interacts w/Mikal Bridges, talks Willie Green.

“Willie and I used to talk hoop all the time. I used to always say, ‘Man, if I played against me, I’d probably trap me.’ Sure enough, he come out trapping.” pic.twitter.com/oZ9iTyZyDm – 1:44 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just happy to be along for the ride.”

Monty Williams as Chris Paul passed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to rank 3rd on the #NBA75 all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/LETTll32cQ – 1:17 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

A few thoughts on Chris Paul passing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the all-time assist list, with Jason Kidd up next, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/news/chris-pau… – 1:06 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Chris Paul passes Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on same night to move into third on all-time assists board

cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 12:56 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Mont got on our ass.” Chris Paul on #Suns turnaround in second half in talking about Monty Williams. – 12:56 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul on moving up the NBA’s all-time assist list: “I look at that list, when I first came into the league, looking at John Stockton like, ‘I’m gonna get it’….that ship’s sailed.” – 12:54 AM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Chris Paul got a bit emotional about how happy he was to see his close friend Willie Green as a head coach, in a place he cares about, New Orleans. – 12:21 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul scored or assisted 25 points in the 4th quarter — shooting 5-5 FG with 6 assists.

That’s more than the Pelicans scored as a team (18). pic.twitter.com/ELAhxicBCI – 12:19 AM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Chris Paul carved up the Pelicans then took pics and hugs afterward like they was Angola – 12:19 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pelicans lose to Suns 112-100. Chris Paul completely owned the fourth quarter. New Orleans, which forced 19 turnovers and still came up short, falls to 1-7. – 12:17 AM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pels’ rotations in the 4th quarter have been a step slow. Sometimes it’s being slow-footed. Sometimes it’s communication. Just a bad, bad defensive fourth quarter.

Some of that is CP3 doing CP3 things, but Pels could’ve been much better. – 12:12 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Again, Chris Paul is taking over.

Has 10 in the quarter. #Suns up 101-96 with 2:40 left in the game. – 12:07 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Some of you thought Chris Paul was cooked after like 3 games lmao – 12:05 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Chris Paul. Pretty good fourth-quarter player. Killed the Pelicans with his passing. Then hits two jumpers in a row when they drop. This one getting away from New Orleans. – 12:01 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul taking over.

Back-to-back buckets coming out of timeout.

Has 8 on 4-of-6 shooting. #Suns lead 97-91 with 6:04 left in fourth.

Timeout Pelicans. – 12:00 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels switch to a drop coverage coming out of the TO. Chris Paul hits back-to-back jumpers. Timeout Pels.

CP is putting on a clinic against this Pels defense. – 12:00 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Back-to-back buckets for CP3 and the Suns are up 6 with 6:04 to go. Valanciunas tried to back down in the post, but he ran into a tank pic.twitter.com/RpWqYni2cS – 12:00 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Now it’s a drop and CP3 immediately hits 2 midrange jumpers. Green takes a timeout right after. – 11:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul only has 4 points on 4 shots, but he is wheeling and DEALING right now. That was his 18th assist – 11:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

It’s now 18 assists for Chris Paul. New Orleans’ ball screen defense is in shambles – 11:54 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

📈 @Chris Paul makes history (moving up to 3rd all-time in ASSISTS) in the Jordan CP3.XI! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/e9pqU31SJR – 11:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Quite the two-way game Kaminsky is putting together.

Green knew CP3 was going to come out aggressive in the second half so he brought strong traps. Paul has been able to slip it into Kaminsky, though, before he runs outta space. – 11:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul hits deck after contact, but gets assist as Kaminsky finishes.

Kaminsky with a team-high 14 points. #Suns down six. – 11:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker is 3-for-14. Frustratedly slams the ball to himself a couple of times after a stoppage in play, Chris Paul comes over and gives him a high five. Suns need him to get going – 11:21 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Suns’ Chris Paul passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash for third all-time in assists theathletic.com/news/suns-chri… – 11:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Rookie Hebert Jones goes right at Devin Booker, end to end, and scores to open the second half.

#Suns down 11 as Chris Paul scores on other end. That’s Paul’s first basket after taking just two shot sin 1st half. Has 8 assists. – 11:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pels 59, #Suns 48 H.

Jae Crowder 13 (5-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 on 3s). Devin Booker 9 (3-of-11), Chris Paul 0 points (0-for-2), 8 assists to become 3rd on #NBA all-time assist list.

#Suns 14 turnovers that’s led to 22 Pelicans points. Deandre Ayton (leg), Cameron Payne (hamstring) OUT – 11:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul has passed former Suns great Steve Nash for third all-time leader in assists.

Point. God. pic.twitter.com/eM2fUrVErH – 10:56 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul gets his 8th assist tonight and passes Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to now rank 3rd on the all-time assists leaderboard with 10,336.

He’s 1.7k away from Jason Kidd in 2nd. Quite the trek of 5.5k more to catch John Stockton at the top. – 10:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul is now third on #NBA all-time assists list as he has passed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash tonight.

#Suns point guard now has 10,336 career assists. He needed eight to pass Nash, seven to pass Jackson. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/3jJpXzCtIb – 10:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

And with his 8th assist tonight, Chris Paul (10,336) has passed Steve Nash (10,335) for 3rd on the NBA’s all-time career assists list.

He trails only Jason Kidd (12,091) and John Stockton (15,806) – 10:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker calling for the foul on the bucket as Herbert Jones was all over him. Then turned ball over again. He has four turnovers.

Chris Paul has three. #Suns have 13 as a team that’s led to 20 Pelicans point. #Suns down 20. – 10:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns fans booing at Chris Paul’s inbounds pass was stole for an open transition layup.

Monty Williams calls another timeout. Down 43-26 with 8:30 left in 1st half. – 10:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 36-22 after one as Elfrid Payton’s runner came after the horn to end the quarter.

Chris Paul is one assist shy of being third on NBA all-time assist list as he has seven already, but Pelicans are shooting 55.6% FG (6-of-10 on 3s) #Pelicans have lead by as many as 16. – 10:30 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Chris Paul has seven assists so far – passing Mark Jackson for No. 4 on the all-time list and tying him with Steve Nash for No. 3.

He checks out with those seven and will presumably pass Nash when he checks back in during the second quarter. – 10:19 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Goooodness.

Devonte Graham crossed up CP3 to the ground. – 10:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul now passes Mark Jackson for 4th and is now tied with Steve Nash for 3rd on the all-time assist list.

Booker was on the receiving end of the assist. #Suns – 10:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Already with his 7th assist tonight, Chris Paul (10,335) has passed Mark Jackson (10,334) for 4th on the NBA’s all-time career assists list, tying him with Steve Nash in 3rd place pic.twitter.com/vZHXCuYoAn – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul ties Mark Jackson for 4th on #NBA all-time assist list. Has 6 already. #Suns – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Early timeout for Williams as Graham picks Chris Paul’s pocket.

17-13 Pels. #Suns – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin: “We keep acting like this is normal. When we go in the locker room afterward, ‘Oh he passed Steve Nash, Mark Jackson. Game ball.’ It’s bigger than that, man. It really is.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul rising up to 3rd all-time on the #NBA75 career assists list. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 3, 2021

Gerald Bourguet: Monty on Chris Paul moving into 3rd on the NBA’s all-time assist list: “I’m just happy to be along for the ride. When we traded for Chris, I had no idea, ’cause you don’t look at it.” Called it a “running deal” with him moving up all these historic lists -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 3, 2021

Paul entered the game fifth all-time with 10,328 assists, six behind Mark Jackson (10,334) and seven behind Steve Nash (10,335). He passed Jackson and tied Nash with a pass to Devin Booker that led to a 3-pointer with 4:17 left in the first. “It’s amazing,” Paul said in the postgame interview with TNT. “My family’s here, my dad, who put the ball in my hands when it first started. And playing against New Orleans, where it all started for me. That city will always be my family for me.” -via The Athletic / November 3, 2021