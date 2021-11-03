CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4

By Jim Mone
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4 Welcome...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Patrick Kane records a hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 for their 1st win of the season

Patrick Kane couldn’t have scripted a better comeback story for himself or the Chicago Blackhawks if he tried. Kane returned from a four-game absence while in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol — and all he did was notch his seventh career hat trick, pass Steve Larmer for third place on the franchise goals list and help the Hawks secure their first win of the season, a 5-1 blowout of the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at the United Center.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Earn a Point in Thrilling 5-4 OT Loss to Wild

After last night’s absolute shitshow against Chicago, the Ottawa Senators flew into Minnesota desperate for a bounceback win. Unfortunately, the odds were stacked against them; Ottawa had lost their last eight games against this team, and they were playing on the second half of a back-to-back, with noted actual NHL defenseman Nick Holden drawing out of the lineup. I guess at the ripe old age of 34, the oldest Ottawa Senator needed a bit of a break. Having now seen how the team plays without him in the lineup, I hope he never takes a break again.
NHL
10TV

Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

DENVER — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Bean skated in and lined a shot through the pads of Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation. Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Goal-Scoring Struggles Exemplified in Kaprizov’s Drought

It’s been hard not to talk about Kirill Kaprizov when discussing the Minnesota Wild over the last calendar year. First, it was when he surprised a lot of people with how NHL-ready he was when he tallied 51 points in 55 games in the 2020-21 season en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Next, it was the uphill battle to get him locked down with a long-term contract during the offseason until he finally agreed to a five-year, $45 million deal.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com

Miller scores in overtime, Canucks rally to beat Rangers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes. Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers. Miller and Vasily Podkolzin scored in regulation for the Canucks (4-5-1), who won at home for the first time this season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Conor Garland contributed a pair of assists. The Rangers (6-2-2) got goals from Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. Adam Fox had two assists.
NHL
Newsbug.info

Kirill Kaprizov's overtime goal lifts Wild over Senators, 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Returning to Xcel Energy Center didn't just kickstart the Wild's offense. It also ignited Ottawa's, too. A scoring free-for-all broke out when these two teams reunited for the first time in almost two years, a parade of goals that finally stopped at a 5-4 overtime win for the Wild in front of 15,276 that snapped the Wild's two-game losing streak.
NHL
Pioneer Press

Kirill Kaprizov nets game winner as Wild beat Senators in OT

Kirill Kaprizov owes Nico Sturm a nice dinner at Manny’s Steakhouse. Maybe an expensive bottle of wine. Why not both?. It’s the least the 24-year-old star can do for the teammate that helped him bust out of his slump. With the scored tied in overtime on Tuesday night at Xcel...
NHL
NHL

Kaprizov hopes end of goal-scoring drought means more are on the way

ST. PAUL -- When Kirill Kaprizov came off the ice Tuesday night following his game-winning goal in overtime against the Ottawa Senators, the happy-go-lucky 24-year-old was telling everyone who would listen how relieved he was to be back in the goals column. It had been almost nine full hockey games...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Patrice Bergeron scores 4, Bruins beat Red Wings 5-1

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1. Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron’s goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home and handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, the last three coming in regulation.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kaprizov (finally) scores! But why can't the Timberwolves score?

Introduction: The Wild at least temporarily halted one of those stretches for Minnesota sports teams with a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa. Perhaps just as important in that game: Kirill Kaprizov scored for the first time this season on his 32nd shot of the year. Minnesota is 6-3 on the season with just two goals combined from Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, which should mean better times area ahead when they get hot.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Wisconsin men’s hockey: UW beats No. 5 Minnesota in OT thriller

Minnesota Golden Gophers football, Wisconsin Badgers, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Big Ten Conference, Kohl Center, Minnesota, Michigan Wolverines football. The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team hadn’t gotten off to the best start this season, but things seem to be turning around for Tony Granato’s boys now that they are in the teeth of their Big Ten schedule. One weekend after earning a series split on the road against No. 2 Michigan, the Badgers (4-5-0 overall, 1-1-1-1-0-0 Big Ten) returned to the Kohl Center and upset the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3-1, 2-0-1-0-1-0 Big Ten) 4-3 in overtime.
MINNESOTA STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Huskies men struggle with shooting, drop opener to Northern Illinois

SEATTLE — It had been 620 days since Washington men’s basketball fans gathered inside Alaska Airlines Arena to watch a regular-season game. With the exception of a revamped roster, turns out not much has changed for the Huskies, which had hoped their seven newcomers would reverse the fortunes of a program that had one of the worst records in school history last season.
ILLINOIS STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Knights win twice at 2B state volleyball tourney; Pirates drop opener

YAKIMA — Walla Walla Valley Academy got off on the right foot at the Washington state Class 2B volleyball tournament at the SunDome here on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Knights dispatched Adna in three sets to open the day, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, before edging Kalama in five sets. That puts...
WASHINGTON STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Sweets' 2022 West Coast League season schedule announced

The Walla Walla Sweets return to Borleske Stadium on Friday, June 10, for the 2022 home opener. The West Coast League announced the full schedule for the 2022 summer season on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The league will consist of 16 teams next year with the addition of the Springfield Drifters,...
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy