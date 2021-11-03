Kaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4

Minnesota Golden Gophers football, Wisconsin Badgers, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Big Ten Conference, Kohl Center, Minnesota, Michigan Wolverines football. The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team hadn’t gotten off to the best start this season, but things seem to be turning around for Tony Granato’s boys now that they are in the teeth of their Big Ten schedule. One weekend after earning a series split on the road against No. 2 Michigan, the Badgers (4-5-0 overall, 1-1-1-1-0-0 Big Ten) returned to the Kohl Center and upset the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3-1, 2-0-1-0-1-0 Big Ten) 4-3 in overtime.
