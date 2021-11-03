CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprizov scores in overtime as Wild beat Senators 5-4

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild...

