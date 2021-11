Disruptive innovation has shown to be the most effective method for businesses in any sector to remain relevant in the marketplace. To this aim, savvy real estate executives are embracing new technology. Real estate is aggressively trying to make up for being among the last industries to adopt automation by embracing the most popular and trusted tech trends. If a company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, it's more likely to get financing.

