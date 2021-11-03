Coldest in seven months for parts of the southern Plains

Long-term drought persists in North Dakota, though a storm system expected to bring snow to much of the state late this week could help improve conditions. The weather system was forecast to bring 2-4 inches of snow to much of the eastern half of North Dakota, with up to half a foot in the northeastern corner of the state. Less than an inch was expected west of a diagonal line stretching roughly from Bismarck to Williston, according to the National Weather Service.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO