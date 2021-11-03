CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldest in seven months for parts of the southern Plains

Bismarck Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures east of the Rockies have plummeted as low...

Bismarck Tribune

Tropical oddity lands in western North Dakota

November means southbound geese by the thousands in the Central Flyway, as well as irruptive winter finches. November also means one more thing to the hardcore birders -- vagrants!. This is a term used for those extremely rare birds, ones so seemingly lost that the mere appearance of them is...
Bismarck Tribune

Drought remains stable in North Dakota as snow moves in; livestock water testing helps ranchers

Long-term drought persists in North Dakota, though a storm system expected to bring snow to much of the state late this week could help improve conditions. The weather system was forecast to bring 2-4 inches of snow to much of the eastern half of North Dakota, with up to half a foot in the northeastern corner of the state. Less than an inch was expected west of a diagonal line stretching roughly from Bismarck to Williston, according to the National Weather Service.
