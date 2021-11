Community members invited to sign up to testify or provide comments during Public Hearing; Planning team to hold virtual Q&A session on draft recommendations on November 16. Wheaton, MD –The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), scheduled a Public Hearing for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan for December 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The Board also approved the plan’s Working Draft as the Public Hearing Draft at its October 28, 2021 meeting. It was the first time Montgomery Planning staff had presented the plan’s draft recommendations to the Board and follows the July 29, 2021 Board presentation on the plan’s big ideas.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO