11 books to add to your reading list this month

Award-winning and prolific novelist Louise Erdrich typically writes haunting literary fiction set in the past and present, but this novel takes place in a near-future, where evolution has rolled backward and every fetus is undergoing a startling evolutionary shift. At the beginning of her pregnancy, before the government started rounding up pregnant women, Cedar began a journal directed towards her unborn child. In it, she relates visiting her Ojibwe family for the first time, before she was forced to hide in her house so no one would discover her pregnancy, as well as the joys and anxieties of being pregnant. As it becomes more and more unsafe to be a pregnant woman, she chronicles the U.S.’s harrowing spiral into dystopia. Erdrich narrates the audiobook, and I loved it. Erdrich is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO