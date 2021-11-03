CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

11 books to add to your reading list this month

Derrick
 8 days ago

While the frenzy of hot books fall has begun to subside, there are still a great many books to look forward to in November, the true start of cozy season. Most anticipated publications this coming month include an iconic Chinese artist's political memoir; provocative thoughts on feminism from an art historian...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
chireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books of November

There’s a rule in our Editor-in-Chief’s household that once the daily temperature hits below fifty degrees, we can listen to the Charlie Brown Christmas album. Infuriatingly, it was an unseasonably warm October here in Chicago. Maybe this month? It’s traditionally a time of Thanksgiving, and also, finally, traveling to see family and friends again after a long time apart. If you’re anticipating traffic snarls and long waits at the airport, and even if you’re not, we recommend taking along one (or more) of the new titles below.
CHICAGO, IL
goodhousekeeping.com

15 Best Books by Native American Authors to Add to Your Bookshelf

Just like every cultural perspective, the Native American experience isn't a monolith and neither is literature written by Native authors. Even the appropriate terminology can differ depending on the individual experience. While many refer to Native people as Native American, the National Museum of the American Indian notes that it's best to use the individual tribal name, when possible. In the United States, Native American is the most common term (and as such, is the one we use here), but many Native people prefer the terms American Indian or Indigenous American. When in doubt, always ask people what they prefer to called.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This Week

Our menagerie of marvelous reviews this week includes Parul Sehgal on Mark McGurl’s Everything and Less, Molly Young on Gary Shteyngart’s Our Country Friends, Quinn Latimer on Mary Gaitskill’s The Devil’s Treasure, Peter Baker on Geoffrey Wheatcroft’s Churchill’s Shadow, and Mark Athitakis on Paul Auster’s Burning Boy. Brought to you...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

5 new books to read this week

This week sees two of the most famous men in America – Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama – come together for their first book…. 1. Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.99). Available November 4. It feels almost ridiculous to describe...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Shteyngart
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Ai Weiwei
Person
Lauren Groff
Person
Fernando Pessoa
buzzfeednews.com

17 Indigenous Science Fiction And Fantasy Books To Read This Month

Award-winning and prolific novelist Louise Erdrich typically writes haunting literary fiction set in the past and present, but this novel takes place in a near-future, where evolution has rolled backward and every fetus is undergoing a startling evolutionary shift. At the beginning of her pregnancy, before the government started rounding up pregnant women, Cedar began a journal directed towards her unborn child. In it, she relates visiting her Ojibwe family for the first time, before she was forced to hide in her house so no one would discover her pregnancy, as well as the joys and anxieties of being pregnant. As it becomes more and more unsafe to be a pregnant woman, she chronicles the U.S.’s harrowing spiral into dystopia. Erdrich narrates the audiobook, and I loved it. Erdrich is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ksl.com

5 More Halloween Books to Add to Your Collection

We argue that holiday children’s books are the best books. The cute stories, the engaging illustrations – every book shelf could use a few new Halloween reads come October. These recommendations will fit right in with your collection. Aimee Smith shares five of her picks for this month. Stories about...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Must-Read Genre-Blending Romance Books To Satisfy Your Needs

What I love about romance in books (or any other format) is that it fits perfectly with every scenario. There’s a murderer inside the house, but oh I just fell for the cute investigator trying to find them? Hello, a mystery romance. I’ve entered a magic academy where my childhood rival constantly outdoes me? Yes, a fantasy romance. These next must-read genre-blending romance books will brighten up your world and satisfy multiple interests.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Take advantage of the pandemic book bump with a holiday gift

In this world, there's a book for everybody. Take advantage of that sentiment during the holiday shopping season.Book sales have thrived during the pandemic after initial concerns that it might hurt the publishing business. Come the holidays, some new nonfiction might hit your gifting sweet spots.A sampling:“Dressing the Resistance: The Visual Language of Protest through History ” by Camille Benda. From ancient Roman rebellions to the Black Lives Matter movement, dress has empowered the powerless to express dissent. Benda, a costume designer and dress historian, tells the story in more than 150 images, photos and paintings with loads of...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Riverhead Books#Fashion Photography#Art Historian#Chinese#Chekhovian#Kirkus#The L A Times#Portuguese
Derrick

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. "The...
RECIPES
Financial Times

Why We Read: Books, Booker and COP26

What it’s like to judge the Booker with Horatia Harrod. Plus: a journey to 26 countries to document climate change. This weekend, we’re talking about books. The prestigious Booker Prize is about to announce its 2021 winner, and we hear what it’s like to be a judge—and read a book a day!—with two colleagues, Horatia Harrod and Jan Dalley. We explore how the literary world has changed, from boozy lunches to viral Twitter campaigns, with columnist Simon Kuper and agent Jonny Geller. And ahead of the UN climate summit, join us on a journey with Moral Money editor Simon Mundy, who just traveled to 26 countries to document the climate crisis for his new book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
primewomen.com

Sandy’s Selections: New Books to Read in November

It’s time for the bright lights, cheerful spirits, and cozy reads of the holiday season! Here come the year’s biggest releases to hit the shelves. Our list includes celebrity fiction by Amor Towles, Anthony Horowitz, and Elizabeth Strout; Nonfiction by Jane Goodall; and an autobiography by Indra Nooji; plus a combination travel cookbook. Pick your favorite from our November reading list, and keep in mind that because books make a wonderful gift, consider adding one (or two!) to your holiday shopping list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
townandcountrymag.com

How To Read the Outlander Books In Order

Everybody's favorite sexy time-traveling romance, Outlander, is finally returning for its sixth season early in 2022. But fans of Diana Gabaldon's original book series don't have to wait that long for new content, because after a seven-year gap, Gabaldon's ninth Outlander novel, Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, will be published on November 23rd. The author also recently revealed that she's started work on the tenth (and potentially final) novel in the series, so there's never been a better time to get caught up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
scarsdalelibrary.org

Books to Read for Native American Heritage Month

Looking for something new to read? November is Native American Heritage Month, and we've selected a dozen of our children's books written by Native American authors and featuring Native American characters. Click the book cover to request any of the titles below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Mountaineer

Acclaimed local author reading at Blue Ridge Books

Author Wayne Caldwell comes to Blue Ridge Books Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. to read from his new collection of poetry, “Woodsmoke.”. “Woodsmoke” renders the experience of living out life in a single, exquisite place — “in the shadow of the mountain my father said was mother to us all” — Mount Pisgah in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chicago magazine

Reading List: New Books from Sarah Ruhl, Sesali Bowen, and Ann Marks

In Smile, playwright Sarah Ruhl reflects on what it’s like to live with facial paralysis. Out now. South Side native Sesali Bowen combines memoir and criticism in Bad Fat Black Girl, reconsidering feminism through the lens of hip-hop. Out now. Vivian Maier Developed by Ann Marks aims to offer a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around one in five children aged nine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chicago Tribune

What We’re Reading: 4 Korean American memoirs, from personal stories to an unsettling confrontation on identity and assimilation

I’ve been reading memoirs by Korean Americans. Not because I set out to. But because, as they say, I heard good things about this one, heard good things about that one. Soon you realize, like most memoirs, regardless of the author, the real subject is identity. But unlike most memoirs, there’s not a dud in this bunch. “Tastes Like War” (The Feminist Press, $18) by Grace M. Chow, which is up ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy