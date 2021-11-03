Your hybrid work strategy is the key to winning the talent war

Over the last 18 months, the pandemic lockdown restrictions have forced organizations to make changes to the way they operate. This has led business all over the world to look at the real estate they own or lease and how to optimize its use to support a more hybrid and flexible way of working in the future. Many are realizing that how, where, and when their employees work is likely to change; a change that was already beginning to occur, but now accelerated across many sectors and sizes of business. During the pandemic, employees have proven that some can be just as effective while working remotely and a survey by CIPD earlier this year found that at third (33 percent) of employees said that their productivity improved when working from home, and many want to continue enjoying this benefit even after the pandemic subsides.

