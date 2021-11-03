CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jon Moxley entering 'inpatient alcohol treatment program'

By Celebretainment
floydct.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Moxley is entering an "inpatient alcohol treatment program". The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star - who appeared as Dean Ambrose for eight years in WWE before his exit in April 2019 - gave his boss Tony Khan permission to make the announcement on social media. In a statement...

www.floydct.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Gives Update on Bayley's Recovery

Few stars were hotter in 2020 and 2021 than Bayley, who delivered an amazing run as a top heel in WWE before it was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but an ACL injury sidelined her and plans had to be changed, and what made it worse was the fact that we were this close to having live fans in attendance again, and Bayley would have assuredly received a huge reception from the crowd. In a new interview with The New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked if she had spoken to Bayley and if so how she was handling being away from the ring after her injury.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Dean Ambrose
WTAJ

WWE superstar Randy Orton stops crowd from crushing child

(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar, and a father outside of the ring, Randy Orton was quick to help a child stuck between the crowd and guardrail when the company went to the United Kingdom on a recent tour. A video has been going around on social media showing Orton coming to the ring in Birmingham, England […]
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
ringsidenews.com

Sonya Deville Was Mad Enough To Fight Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair’s booking remains one of the most polarizing decisions in WWE. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Provides A Medical Update On Kofi Kingston

Sir Kofi's status for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown is in question. Last Friday night, King Xavier Woods defeated Jimmy Uso in a 'Bend the Knee Match.' The New Day member was victorious, but before Jimmy could kneel before the King, Xavier was hit with a Superman Punch by Roman Reigns. The Bloodline proceeded to beat up Woods and Kingston, specifically targeting Kofi's knee and making Woods watch. Roman told Xavier to show up next week and see what a real King looks like.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Combat#Cash Wheeler
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby Cute During WWE RAW

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch had the perfect response for a recent fan video.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On WWE Splitting Up Top Tag Team

WWE recently reshuffled the deck with annual WWE Draft, and recently business has been picking up for the tag team division on Monday Night Raw. Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio were drafted to the red brand, but it looks like the father/son alliance may be falling apart.
WWE
defector.com

Wrestling Has Jon Moxley’s Back

No corner of the sports or entertainment industries has been rocked by drug- or alcohol-related tragedies quite like wrestling. So many performers, from beloved main-eventers to obscure mid-carders, have died young that there’s literally a whole TV show devoted just to chronicling stories about “the dark side of the ring.” The traumas that those stories have inflicted on the business are evident by the way so many within it today choose to live. By any account, the wrestlers of 2021 are cleaner, kinder, and safer than the wrestlers of the past, and you could easily fill up a hot PPV card exclusively with stars who abstain from drinking—Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to name a few from AEW in particular. Jon Moxley, hopefully, will be able to proudly add his name to that list in the near future.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jon Moxley recalls his last stint in WWE

Jon Moxley, also known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, talked about everything that went through his head during his last stint in Vince McMahon's federation. In fact, some pages of his book were made known directly on Twitter by some users. Among these, the one who saw written some words...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

Renee Paquette makes statement in support of Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette, wife of Jon Moxley, made a statement on Twitter Wednesday in support of her husband entering an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. AEW president Tony Khan announced Tuesday night that Moxley was making the move and that the company stands "with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we're embracing his choice and supporting him however we can."
CELEBRITIES
Bleacher Report

Becky Lynch Defeats Bianca Belair to Retain Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship with a victory over Bianca Belair on Monday. Belair was looking to land the K.O.D., but Lynch grabbed the top rope to fight off the maneuver and reached over to remove the top turnbuckle pad. After returning to her feet, Lynch pushed Belair into the exposed turnbuckle and rolled her up for a pinfall.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Wrestling World Shows Support For Jon Moxley

AEW President Tony Khan announced recently that Jon Moxley is entering an alcohol treatment program when he released the following statement:. “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Reveals When He Found Out About Jon Moxley Entering Rehab, More

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW President Tony Khan commented on learning that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient treatment program for alcoholism, making adjustments to AEW Dynamite due to it, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the circumstances...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Praises Jon Moxley For Getting Help For Alcohol Addiciton

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered some high praise for AEW Superstar Jon Moxley as it was announced yesterday that Moxley is going to an inpatient treatment program to treat his problems with alcohol. Moxley will obviously be off AEW television for quite some time, with many of his peers wishing him well and praising him for his decision. Foley said,
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Sends Positive Thoughts To Jon Moxley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter today to wish the very best to AEW star Jon Moxley. As noted, AEW boss Tony Khan announced on Twitter late last night, on behalf of Moxley, that he is entering into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. Foley responded to...
WWE
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Slams Kevin Dunn In Autobiography

Jon Moxley didn’t hold back on his opinions of Kevin Dunn in his new autobiography, slamming the longtime WWE executive in one passage. A photo of the passage in question was posted to the r/SquaredCircle subreddit last week in which Moxley calls Dunn a variety of profane names while talking about an incident that took place when Moxley had gotten in trouble after being heard swearing on live TV at Extreme Rules 2013.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy