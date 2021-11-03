Women of the Year Awards Television Actress: Sarah Snook

On a clear September morning, Jodie Comer and I are tucked away in a velvet-lined booth at Notting Hill’s Electric House having breakfast. Sprinkling chilli flakes over her scrambled eggs, the actress chats with an easy warmth – and a touch of disbelief – about this transitional moment in her already soaring career. Killing Eve, the seductive spy thriller that propelled Comer to international acclaim in 2018, is finishing with its fourth season, and all but the final two episodes are already in the can. "I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly," she says. "It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO