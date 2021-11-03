CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women of the Year Awards Television Actress: Sarah Snook

By Brooke Theis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I wait for Sarah Snook to join our call, for a moment I imagine that she might simply be taking her time, making a power move the way Shiv Roy would. Her character on the hit HBO series Succession is a headstrong businesswoman — as elegant as she is ruthless...

Harper's Bazaar

Women of the Year Awards 2021: the portfolio

"I cannot over emphasise how lucky I feel, and what a pinch-me moment it is, to be writing this editor’s letter," Harper's Bazaar UK editor-in-chief Lydia Slater writes in our Christmas and New Year issue, which is available on newsstands from Friday 5 November. "Many months ago, we had booked the Ballroom at Claridge’s for our annual Women of the Year celebrations, and Armani Beauty had once again come on board as our generous sponsor to make it all possible – yet I still feared some rise in infection rates would prevent us from being able to gather together as planned. Now the guest list has been finalised, the menu chosen, I’ve selected my dream outfit and am putting the finishing touches to my speech.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Succession’s Sarah Snook on playing Shiv Roy: ‘I love being able to be tougher than I am’

As Shiv Roy in Succession - the cult HBO behemoth now streaming season 3 - Sarah Snook plays the only daughter of the reprehensible Roy dynasty. As one of the four siblings jostling for the keys to the Roystar Wayco kingdom and the endorsement of their monstrous, billionaire tycoon father, Logan, Shiv is a fascinating portrayal of female power amongst the super-rich and super-ruthless. And like all the characters, despite her atrocious behaviour and conniving machinations for power grabs, cover ups and treachery, that makes the show so jaw-on-the-floor compelling, Shiv gets under our skin.
Thrillist

Sarah Snook Thinks Shiv Roy's Big Spit in 'Succession' Is 'Sexy'

When the first teaser for the third season of HBO's Succession arrived, fans of the show went wild, but one specific moment stood out: Sarah Snook's Shiv Roy serving up a juicy wad of spit. It was the loogie that sent the internet ablaze. Even before the new season premiered, the image had been turned into a GIF, and there was a chorus of people on Twitter asking Shiv to spit on them.
MovieMaker

Succession Star Sarah Snook Opens Up About How Shiv Is Navigating ‘Tricky’ Relationship With Tom

Warning: Succession Season 3 Episode 3 spoilers follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want it spoiled. Sarah Snook is opening up about what she thinks about her character Shiv Roy’s trajectory on the beloved HBO corporate drama Succession — and how her “tricky relationship” with her on-screen husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew McFadyen) is playing out in Season 3.
Sarah Snook
Paris Hilton
Ethan Hawke
Kate Winslet
Ralph Fiennes
Harper's Bazaar

Women of the Year Awards Editor's Choice: Jodie Comer

On a clear September morning, Jodie Comer and I are tucked away in a velvet-lined booth at Notting Hill’s Electric House having breakfast. Sprinkling chilli flakes over her scrambled eggs, the actress chats with an easy warmth – and a touch of disbelief – about this transitional moment in her already soaring career. Killing Eve, the seductive spy thriller that propelled Comer to international acclaim in 2018, is finishing with its fourth season, and all but the final two episodes are already in the can. "I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly," she says. "It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door."
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Sarah Snook on Shiv’s plan

As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, doesn’t it feel like the table is set for more incredible story for Shiv?. During episode 3, she made arguably her biggest move of the entire series, eviscerating her brother Kendall in a public forum after he seemingly wrecked her big speech in front of investors. (We’ve already heard fascinating theories that Logan Roy may have actually been behind the Nirvana music as a way to push her further from Kendall, but we’re going to assume that her brother is the responsible party for now.)
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Talks Shiv’s Revenge and Season 3 Journey: “She’s On a Trajectory for Self-Identity”

[This story contains major spoilers from the third episode of Succession season three.] Is Shiv Roy really “Team Logan” or “Team Kendall” in the battle for Waystar Royco’s future? By the end of the latest episode of Succession, Shiv decidedly appears to be heading in the former direction but not committing, even after taking a ruthless stand against her brother Kendall. Nearly always hedging her bets, Shiv (played by Sarah Snook) takes revenge on Jeremy Strong’s Kendall after he disrupts the Waystar Royco town hall meeting that is introducing her as the family-run company’s new president of domestic operations. But it still seems like...
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Breaks Down Shiv’s Public Humiliation and Season 3 Pivot

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, through Episode 3, “The Disruption.”]. Poor Shiv Roy. There are ignominious speeches and then there’s what happened to Shiv during her first meeting addressing the employees of Waystar Royco as the company’s new president. In the most recent episode of HBO’s “Succession,” while trying to reassure the masses that the future of the company was stable, Shiv’s speech was, in effect, shouted down by her brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong), utilizing speakers playing Nirvana’s “Rape Me” — a reference to the company’s previously hidden history of mistreating sex workers, migrant workers, and women in general — to drown out his sister’s words.
Harper's Bazaar

Inside the Gilded Cages on ‘Succession’

The first episode of the highly anticipated third season of Succession, HBO’s black comedy about members of a billionaire family vying for control of their News Corp–like media empire, ends, appropriately, with a power move. Fending off challenges from his needy, megalomaniacal children, Murdochian mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) throws them all a curveball by temporarily stepping down as CEO of Waystar Royco and naming the company’s dutiful general counsel, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron)—the only candidate to succeed Roy who is not a family member—as his interim replacement.
Harper's Bazaar

Getting ready with Cynthia Erivo for the Women of the Year Awards

Google Image search 'Cynthia Erivo red carpet' and you are met with a joyous explosion of colour, tulle, sequins, feathers and diamonds. The musician and actor has been a staple on best-dressed lists over the past few years thanks her penchant for unique awards season gowns. Always fun and expressive, but elegant, too, ranging from a Schiaparelli fuchsia pink puff-ball design at the 2020 SAG awards to the multi-coloured pastel-hued Versace gown she wore to attend an Oscars after-party.
