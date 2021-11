There’s nothing cuter than a mother/daughter Halloween costume! Cardi B and her three-year-old, Kulture, wore matching witches outfits in 2021. Cardi B twinned with her adorable daughter, Kulture, on Halloween 2021. The rapper took to Instagram to share photos of their witch costumes. The mom/daughter duo wore matching black dresses along with black gloves and capes. They had on witch hats and carried broomsticks to pose for photos in their looks. Kulture even had dark makeup put on her eyes to ad some fierceness to the spooky look. Meanwhile, Cardi had silver eyes and dark mascara for her glam look.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO