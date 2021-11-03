CAM Hosts Newell-Fonda in 8-Player Quarterfinals

(Anita) CAM Head Coach Barry Bower says he is proud of his team, community, for being part of the process, as his football team appears deep in the playoffs again this post-season. The Cougars are 10-0 heading into this quarterfinal game against 9-1 Newell-Fonda at Anita on Thursday night.

Coach Bower says this group took it one game at a time from the first game of the season in a top-five matchup against Fremont-Mills, to a victory over a solid Audubon squad also in the quarterfinals, along with a win over a Fremont-Mills team they’ve played three times in the past year.

Up next for CAM is Newell-Fonda. Coach Bower says this is a team that is well-coached and doesn’t put themselves in bad spots. He says they always try and keep leverage on a lot of things, particularly on defense.

Offensively, the Mustangs have rushed for 2,667 yards and thrown for 1,501. Coach Bower says it starts with senior quarterback Mason Dicks, who has completed 71-percent of his passes for all 1,501 yards.

Bower mentioned it starts with Mason Dicks, but it doesn’t end there.

Coach Bower says Newell-Fonda’s rushing attack is solid, with good offensive lineman paving the way for Mason Dicks, and hard-running Wyatt Kreft.

Meredith Communications will broadcast on 95.7 F.M., with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. and the kickoff at 7:00.