The Ideology of Cryptocurrency ft. David Sacks

CHAIRMAN, CEO MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP. WHY: Runs amped-up line of beverages with Hilton Schlosberg (see entry); wealth estimated by Business Journal at $3B. Company based in Corona, but lives and invests in CRE locally. RECENT: Saw nearly 20% rise in Monster shares in first nine months of year, “driven by...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO