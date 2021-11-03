CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senator James Lankford: Finding A Spiritual Balance In Life

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on enforcing mask mandates and then brings on the stupid by revisiting the topic...

James Lankford
PODCAST: Sen. James Lankford Opposes $450,000 Payouts to Illegals, CRA and Dem‘s Build Back Better Proposal

In our monthly podcast with Senator James Lankford, the Senator cheered the GOP victory in Virginia's gubernatorial race and outlined his opposition to many of inniatives of the President and the Democrats. Lankford recently offered an amendment to prevent the Biden Administration from giving $450,000 to migrants who illegally crossed...
Paste Magazine

The Most Competitive U.S. Senate Races in 2022

Last year Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Osoff changed the balance of power in the U.S. Senate with their run-off election victories. But with a 50/50 split, Chuck Schumer’s position as Majority Leader sits on a knife’s edge, and most states will be going back to the polls in 2022—including, once again, Georgia. Warnock holds the seat vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson, whose term was set to expire next year. Additional seats currently held by 21 Republican and 12 Democratic Senators will up for grabs, and at least five of those Republican Senators are retiring. The Democrats would seem to have the advantage to hold onto the Senate, but midterms are traditionally difficult for the party in power, and Republicans will look to pick up seats in places like Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Fox News

Cortez Masto praises group that called for defunding police, teaching critical race theory in schools

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., recently praised an activist group that has pushed left-leaning ideas surrounding race and law enforcement. The Washington Free Beacon reported that Cortez Masto said Battle Born Progress included "incredible advocates for our state." She made those comments on Nov. 3 while speaking at the self-described public relations firm's annual gala.
WashingtonExaminer

What’s next for Democrats’ $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill after infrastructure passed

The House has sent a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. But congressional Democrats still have more work to do in the coming weeks and months to deliver the other half of Biden’s first-year legislative agenda, the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that covers a number of social spending provisions.
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
Duluth News Tribune

National View: Local news hangs in the balance; Senate can help

The U.S. Senate is now deciding the fate of local news. As part of the Build Back Better Act, the Senate is in the next few days considering an important proposal: providing a payroll tax credit to local news organizations to retain or hire local journalists. Why? Local news is...
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
