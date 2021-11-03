CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railsbank launches Embedded Finance Experiences

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRailsbank has today launched a new industry category, Embedded Finance Experiences, that is set to drive the next wave of innovation within financial services. Research commissioned by...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

Virgin Money partners InMoment for memorable customer experience

UK-based Virgin Money, a banking and financial services brand, has expanded its customer experience (CX) program with InMoment. The company turned to their experience improvement partner, InMoment, to expand its CX efforts to include InMoment’s Touchpoint Impact Mapping. Touchpoint Impact Mapping is an analytical approach InMoment developed to bring the...
thepaypers.com

Blueprint for All partners American Express for financial inclusion

UK-based non-profit organisation Blueprint for All has teamed up with credit card provider American Express to deliver a specialised Financial Services programme for its members. The course is designed to provide 18–30 year olds living in the UK from a diverse ethnic heritage with the expertise, advice and network to...
thepaypers.com

Abacus presents Abacus Deep for digital accounting

Switzerland-based business software company Abacus has presented Abacus Deep, a digital ERP platform that enables autonomous real-time digital accounting. Accounts payable and receivable documents as well as payments can be processed autonomously. At the centre of the data exchange between different deep technologies is the deep box, which is provided by the Abacus subsidiary Deepcloud.
crowdfundinsider.com

Zebec Protocol Launches on Solana Mainnet to “Redefine” Finance

Zebec Protocol has officially launched on Solana mainnet in order to “redefine finance.”. As the first programmable cashflow protocol deployed on Solana, Zebec has been created to support real-time and continuous streams of payments and financial transactions “for payroll, investments and more.”. The automatic money streams made possible via the...
thepaypers.com

​​Yuh introduces real-time and fractional trading

Switzerland-based online bank Yuh has announced introducing new app functions. Yuh offers multi-currency accounts, free debit cards, as well as instant payments between app users. A feature called Fractional Trading is being launched, which allows small investors to trade with fractions of financial instruments. Entry is possible from as little as FRF 25. Yuh now also offers trading in real time or market orders.
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
thepaypers.com

Nextens launches FAAS

Netherlands-based tax return software supplier Nextens and part of RELX has announced launching FAAS (tax advice as a service). In addition to the tax return software and Nextens Naslag, the tax knowledge base, Nextens now also offers FAAS, a product that supports tax professionals in giving advice to their clients. FAAS automatically signals when the tax professional can give advice to his client and makes standardised customisation possible. The platform supports tax professionals in proactively fulfilling their advisory role.
thepaypers.com

Newgen Software launches iBPS 5.0 SP2

Newgen Software, a provider of digital transformation platform, has launched iBPS V 5.0 SP2 – an upgraded version of its low code process automation platform. iBPS 5.0 helps enterprises automate existing business processes using a low-code development methodology. This includes rapid composition of forms to capture information, complex decision rules and routing through process steps and workflows, business rules engine, and easy integrations with third-party enterprise applications to exchange data. Global Fortune 2000 enterprises use iBPS 5.0 to automate hundreds of business processes, from loan origination to insurance claims processing, e-authorizations to credit approvals, and employee onboarding to exit formalities.
Personal Finance
thepaypers.com

Nexi launches Pay-by-Account

Italy-based paytech company Nexi has launched its Pay-by-Account (PagoinConto) service, a new alternative payment method. Pay-by-Account uses the Open Banking technology to allow users to pay directly from the current accounts of all Italian banks and some large international banks. The Pay-by-Account service will be immediately available for Nexi’s merchants and their partner banks in Italy and, in the future, it will also be available for the other Nexi Group markets as well as for other PSPs as an alternative payment system. The Pay-by-Account service is natively designed for a digital and mobile-first experience, both for ecommerce and omni-channel/in-store payments. It is integrated with payment gateways, back-end, and store management software.
thepaypers.com

BlueTape launches Buy Now, Pay Later financing feature for builders

US-based fintech BlueTape has designed its BNPL feature to help contractors manage invoices and improve company cash flow. BlueTape’s Buy Now, Pay Later feature is allowing construction professionals to buy building materials and pay back amounts due to suppliers over time. BlueTape partners with building material suppliers to offer contractor...
thepaypers.com

Bank of the West launches treasury management platform

Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has launched TreasuryNow, a transformative treasury management platform that helps finance decision makers strategically. The TreasuryNow platform centralises treasury management services, providing a one-stop shop for companies that are looking to manage their payables and cash flow. Its interface could reduce complexity and helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large organisations to execute payments, transfers, and collections.
thepaypers.com

Circle to invest in Singapore as part of Always-On Global Infrastructure

US-based fintech Circle has announced plans to establish a regional hub in the Singapore market and to initiate the application process to obtain Singapore licenses and registrations. Regional expansion into Singapore will form a part of Circle's global expansion plans, including hiring a regional leadership team based in Singapore. Also...
thepaypers.com

Fime gets CPACE-approval to help unify European payments

France-based fintech Fime is the first to be approved by the European Card Payment Cooperation (ECPC) to test and certify payment terminals and SoftPOS solutions. Terminal vendors and kernel developers can now confirm the Level 2 functional compliance of their products using Fime’s Eval+ cloud-based test tool and lab services. CPA Contactless Extensions (CPACE) provides a foundation of interoperability for the European payment ecosystem, offering a seamless experience for consumers when making contactless payments.
thepaypers.com

Visual commerce startup Threekit raises USD 35 million

US-based augmented reality and virtual photography Threekit has raised USD 35 million in funding led by Leaders Fund, bringing the startup’s total funding to USD 65 million to date. Threekit has an augmented reality feature that allows shoppers to select an item, like a piece of furniture, and use their...
thepaypers.com

LoanPro partners with Finicity

US-based LoanPro, a tech-forward player in loan servicing software, has announced an agreement with Finicity, a Mastercard company and provider of Open Banking solutions. LoanPro will utilise consumer-permissioned data and smart analytics from FinicityPay solutions to verify account ownership, fund loans, and mitigate payment failure and fraud. Using the LoanPro platform, customers can fund a loan, retrieve closing cost and origination fees, and set up recurring payments across mortgage, auto, medical, or personal lending.
The Press

Vacatia Completes $20M Series B Financing, Launches $60M Acquisition Fund

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative consumer travel products and business solutions for timeshare resorts, today announced that it has raised $20 million in its Series B financing from a syndicate of high-net-worth individuals, venture funds, and family offices in the real estate, hospitality and travel technology sectors. In addition, Vacatia has obtained a $60 million acquisition and development fund to rapidly grow its proven strategy of modernizing independent timeshares with industry-leading technology and service.
thepaypers.com

Bitcoin Suisse partners with Worldline for lighting network payments

Switzerland-based financial company Bitcoin Suisse has enabled its customers to process payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer solution on the Bitcoin blockchain that uses smart contracts. As a result, users avoid high fees and can process transactions in milliseconds. According to a Bitcoin Suisse Pay representative, this introduction could play a decisive role in the scaling of crypto applications and promote their transition to a mainstream application.
thepaypers.com

Socure secures USD 450 mln in latest financing round

US-based Socure has announced its oversubscribed USD 450 million financing round at a USD 4.5 billion valuation from several growth equity and public market investors. The round is part of a Series E transaction led by Accel alongside funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. It also includes two new investors, Bain Capital Ventures and Tiger Global, as well as participation from existing investors Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Sorenson Ventures.
thepaypers.com

AFIN launches the ChekFIN global fintech registry

The ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN) has announced the launch of ChekFIN, a global fintech registry. The solution’s function is to assist Financial Institutions (FIs) in identifying and evaluating fintech companies for collaboration and development opportunities. Created in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group Fintech Control Tower (BCG FCT) and Temasek-founded Affinidi, the registry is set to go live on the 1 December 2021.
