Railsbank launches Embedded Finance Experiences

US-based LoanPro, a tech-forward player in loan servicing software, has announced an agreement with Finicity, a Mastercard company and provider of Open Banking solutions. LoanPro will utilise consumer-permissioned data and smart analytics from FinicityPay solutions to verify account ownership, fund loans, and mitigate payment failure and fraud. Using the LoanPro platform, customers can fund a loan, retrieve closing cost and origination fees, and set up recurring payments across mortgage, auto, medical, or personal lending.
