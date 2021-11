In a world that is quickly moving towards Artificial intelligence and decentralization, it is no doubt that web 3.0 and blockchain technology will most likely be the next big thing. The ability of web 3.0 to integrate semantics into our interactions with machines is outstanding. It can perfectly tailor our web experiences to personal taste already makes it a mind-boggling innovation. There is no doubt that these technological solutions will shape the way we live in years to come. However, beyond these solutions are innovations that will not only shape the way we live but will influence how we see life itself. Welcome to the Omnisphere!

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO