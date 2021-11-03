CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDBANK selects Temenos' Open Banking platform

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDBANK, an Egypt-based bank, has selected Temenos’ Open Banking platform to power its digital transformation. The bank will implement Temenos Transact as its core product and...

thepaypers.com

thepaypers.com

Recognise Bank selects ClearBank for better SME retail banking

UK-based ClearBank, the cloud clearing bank, has announced its partnership with Recognise Bank, a subsidiary of City of London Group. The partnership sees ClearBank becoming Recognise Bank’s clearing bank, providing key account infrastructure and access to the UK’s payment schemes, including vital services, such as Confirmation of Payee (CoP) for Recognise’s newly launched savings account offering.
finextra.com

Recognise Bank selects ClearBank for access to UK payment schemes

Digital SME banking startup Recognise Bank is to use ClearBank for the provisioning of key account infrastructure and access to the UK’s payment schemes alongside Confirmation of Payee services. A subsidiary of City of London Group, Recognise Bank was given the green light by the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority in...
thepaypers.com

TrueLayer partners with Lightyear

TrueLayer has announced a new collaboration with investment platform Lightyear to deliver instant account funding through Open Banking payments. Lightyear has implemented instant account-to-account payments using TrueLayer’s Open Banking platform. Lightyear’s customers can now connect their primary bank account to the trading app for instant and secure funding using Payments Initiation.
thepaypers.com

Abacus presents Abacus Deep for digital accounting

Switzerland-based business software company Abacus has presented Abacus Deep, a digital ERP platform that enables autonomous real-time digital accounting. Accounts payable and receivable documents as well as payments can be processed autonomously. At the centre of the data exchange between different deep technologies is the deep box, which is provided by the Abacus subsidiary Deepcloud.
aithority.com

Paducah Bank Selects SEI Sphere For Cybersecurity

SEI Sphere’s Suite of Services Offers Essential Cybersecurity Protection. SEI announced that Paducah Bank selected SEI Sphere to enhance their cybersecurity posture and technical operations. SEI Sphere provides comprehensive cybersecurity and IT solutions through a cloud-based infrastructure that optimizes and seeks to protect clients’ enterprise technology and data. Top AiThority.com...
thepaypers.com

PlayPad integrates Blockpass for KYC processes

Hong Kong-based Blockpass has announced its most recent integration with IDO platform PlayPad, for augmented KYC. This effort will see Blockpass providing its solution for KYC, with a dedicated KYC remediation team, multiple reviews per identity, manual checks on selected profiles and spot reviews. PlayPad is a fully decentralised launchpad...
bitcoinist.com

Odin Platform Opens a Gateway to Cardano & Solana

Odin is a very promising project with a development team that is working hard into providing the users with a plethora of features, capabilities, and tech. Today, Odin has expanded its blockchain from using just Solana into incorporating Cardano as well, creating a multichain platform that will become more efficient and secure.
pymnts

Volt Expands Open Banking to Brazil

Open payments gateway Volt has expanded operations to Brazil to make way for real-time payments, currency export and foreign exchange to the Central Bank of Brazil, according to a Thursday (Nov. 11) press release. As part of the expansion, the 2-year-old company has integrated Brazil’s domestic instant payments network Pix...
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

Portuguese Operator NOS Selects MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform

Portuguese telecom provider NOS has selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to power its digital transformation, announced MATRIXX Software on Thursday. As the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal, NOS selected MATRIXX based on its proven ability to provide highly flexible customer propositions across quad-play offerings for all market segments.
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
thepaypers.com

Qatar International Islamic Bank introduces QMP e-wallet

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIR) has launched its contactless payment solution QMP e-wallet. This comes as an addition to the bank’s digital services and will be available for both customers and non-customers. The wallet allows clients to access instant payment services through a mobile app, without requiring any physical card...
thepaypers.com

Indian Bank integrates video KYC facility

Indian Bank has launched a video KYC facility which allows an applicant to open an account from anywhere by incorporating its Video-Based Customer Identification Process (VCIP) technology, on its web-based platforms. The initiative would dispense with the need for a personal visit to any branch of the bank to complete...
thepaypers.com

Visa invites startups in APAC to build new digital payment solutions

Visa has looked for startups from across Asia Pacific to join the second cohort of their accelerator programme. The Visa Accelerator Programme focuses on helping startups in Asia Pacific expand their business into new markets. It has an emphasis on identifying commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its network of bank, merchant and government partners in the region, the firm explained in a press release.
thepaypers.com

Bank of the West launches treasury management platform

Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has launched TreasuryNow, a transformative treasury management platform that helps finance decision makers strategically. The TreasuryNow platform centralises treasury management services, providing a one-stop shop for companies that are looking to manage their payables and cash flow. Its interface could reduce complexity and helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large organisations to execute payments, transfers, and collections.
thepaypers.com

Standard Chartered taps SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity solution

Standard Chartered has tapped the SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity cloud solution and joined as a member bank to improve the experience for its corporate clients. Over the last decade, corporates have demanded more from their banks in terms of connectivity, interface, and the amount of information received to support the integration with their enterprise resource planning, treasury, and cash management needs. The global pandemic has further accelerated the shift to digital banking, resulting in a greater need for both corporates and their banking partners to automate and support real-time payments.
thepaypers.com

Nexi launches Pay-by-Account

Italy-based paytech company Nexi has launched its Pay-by-Account (PagoinConto) service, a new alternative payment method. Pay-by-Account uses the Open Banking technology to allow users to pay directly from the current accounts of all Italian banks and some large international banks. The Pay-by-Account service will be immediately available for Nexi’s merchants and their partner banks in Italy and, in the future, it will also be available for the other Nexi Group markets as well as for other PSPs as an alternative payment system. The Pay-by-Account service is natively designed for a digital and mobile-first experience, both for ecommerce and omni-channel/in-store payments. It is integrated with payment gateways, back-end, and store management software.
thepaypers.com

Socure secures USD 450 mln in latest financing round

US-based Socure has announced its oversubscribed USD 450 million financing round at a USD 4.5 billion valuation from several growth equity and public market investors. The round is part of a Series E transaction led by Accel alongside funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. It also includes two new investors, Bain Capital Ventures and Tiger Global, as well as participation from existing investors Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Sorenson Ventures.
thepaypers.com

Bitcoin Suisse partners with Worldline for lighting network payments

Switzerland-based financial company Bitcoin Suisse has enabled its customers to process payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer solution on the Bitcoin blockchain that uses smart contracts. As a result, users avoid high fees and can process transactions in milliseconds. According to a Bitcoin Suisse Pay representative, this introduction could play a decisive role in the scaling of crypto applications and promote their transition to a mainstream application.
thepaypers.com

Backbase partners with Microsoft

Global Engagement Banking Platform provider Backbase has partnered with Microsoft to help financial institutions move into the Engagement Banking Era with the first fully integrated financial services cloud stack. The collaboration, which sees Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform serving in the engagement layer within Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, helps financial...
thepaypers.com

Circle to invest in Singapore as part of Always-On Global Infrastructure

US-based fintech Circle has announced plans to establish a regional hub in the Singapore market and to initiate the application process to obtain Singapore licenses and registrations. Regional expansion into Singapore will form a part of Circle's global expansion plans, including hiring a regional leadership team based in Singapore. Also...
